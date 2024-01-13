en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Invent Penn State Boosts Local Startups with Its Summer Founders Program

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Invent Penn State Boosts Local Startups with Its Summer Founders Program

Invent Penn State, a comprehensive entrepreneurship initiative, is set to catalyze the local start-up scene with its Summer Founders Program. The program, designed to foster and expedite student-led start-ups, extends an impressive $15,000 grant to selected teams. Over a span of 13 weeks, participants will not only gain monetary aid but also valuable mentorship and individual coaching, providing them with an unparalleled opportunity to kickstart their entrepreneurial journey.

Program Details

The Summer Founders Program is not just about funding. It’s a rigorous and immersive experience that requires participants to commit to working full-time on their entrepreneurial venture throughout the course of the program. This requirement is a testament to the program’s commitment to cultivating dedicated, focused, and ambitious entrepreneurs.

Eligibility and Application

For a team to be eligible for the program, it must include at least one Penn State student actively involved in the project. This stipulation ensures that the benefits of the program are funneled into the local student community, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship right at the heart of Penn State.

Information Sessions

Invent Penn State has scheduled information sessions on January 17 and February 21, from noon to 1 p.m., to guide potential applicants through the application process. Those interested in attending these sessions are encouraged to register online beforehand. These sessions are a great way to gain a detailed understanding of the program, its benefits, and the application process.

0
Education Start-ups United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
9 mins ago
Stalled Salary Negotiations Between Santa Barbara Teachers and School District
In a city renowned for its educational commitment, the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) and the Santa Barbara Teachers Association (SBTA) find themselves gridlocked in a dispute over wages for the 2024-2025 and subsequent school years. The discord centers around the SBTA’s steadfast proposal for a 15 percent pay increase in the 2024-2025 school
Stalled Salary Negotiations Between Santa Barbara Teachers and School District
Celebrating Thad Morgan's Legacy: A Book of Recollections by Dr. Jim Reese
18 mins ago
Celebrating Thad Morgan's Legacy: A Book of Recollections by Dr. Jim Reese
Bethany College Lands Historic $10 Million Donation from Applequists
20 mins ago
Bethany College Lands Historic $10 Million Donation from Applequists
Detroit Policy Conference 2024: Panel Stresses on Higher Education Funding and Workforce Alignment
11 mins ago
Detroit Policy Conference 2024: Panel Stresses on Higher Education Funding and Workforce Alignment
Fargo Invites Student Artwork for MATBUS Contest with Environmental Twist
12 mins ago
Fargo Invites Student Artwork for MATBUS Contest with Environmental Twist
Open Access: Revolutionizing Community Development Finance Through Diversity
14 mins ago
Open Access: Revolutionizing Community Development Finance Through Diversity
Latest Headlines
World News
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
55 seconds
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
1 min
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
Isaiah Vagana Joins Wakefield Trinity: A New Chapter in Rugby Legacy
2 mins
Isaiah Vagana Joins Wakefield Trinity: A New Chapter in Rugby Legacy
Frank Luntz Bets on Trump's Victory in 2024 Presidential Election
2 mins
Frank Luntz Bets on Trump's Victory in 2024 Presidential Election
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
4 mins
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
4 mins
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
4 mins
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
4 mins
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
5 mins
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
26 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app