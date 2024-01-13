Invent Penn State Boosts Local Startups with Its Summer Founders Program

Invent Penn State, a comprehensive entrepreneurship initiative, is set to catalyze the local start-up scene with its Summer Founders Program. The program, designed to foster and expedite student-led start-ups, extends an impressive $15,000 grant to selected teams. Over a span of 13 weeks, participants will not only gain monetary aid but also valuable mentorship and individual coaching, providing them with an unparalleled opportunity to kickstart their entrepreneurial journey.

Program Details

The Summer Founders Program is not just about funding. It’s a rigorous and immersive experience that requires participants to commit to working full-time on their entrepreneurial venture throughout the course of the program. This requirement is a testament to the program’s commitment to cultivating dedicated, focused, and ambitious entrepreneurs.

Eligibility and Application

For a team to be eligible for the program, it must include at least one Penn State student actively involved in the project. This stipulation ensures that the benefits of the program are funneled into the local student community, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship right at the heart of Penn State.

Information Sessions

Invent Penn State has scheduled information sessions on January 17 and February 21, from noon to 1 p.m., to guide potential applicants through the application process. Those interested in attending these sessions are encouraged to register online beforehand. These sessions are a great way to gain a detailed understanding of the program, its benefits, and the application process.