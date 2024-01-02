Indian Startups Pine Labs, Udaan, and Meesho Contemplate Reverse Flip

In a significant shift in the Indian startup ecosystem, multiple frontrunners, including Pine Labs, Udaan, and Meesho, are contemplating relocating their parent companies back to India. These startups, currently domiciled overseas, are eyeing the potential market opportunities and favourable policy changes in India, despite the daunting challenges that redomiciling presents.

Pine Labs and Udaan Eyeing Reverse Flip

Singapore-based Pine Labs, a leading player in the production of Point of Sale (PoS) devices, is actively seeking board approval for a reverse flip. The company anticipates completing this significant move by 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. Notably, Pine Labs previously initiated work towards an Initial Public Offering (IPO) but paused due to market instability.

Following in Pine Labs’ footsteps, Indian startup Udaan is also deliberating a similar move. With a potential IPO looming in the next 12-18 months, Udaan is weighing the option of an overseas listing through its Singapore entity.

Meesho Exploring Redomiciling Options

Meanwhile, US-based ecommerce platform Meesho is exploring the feasibility of relocating its holding entity to India. Even though a final decision has not been made, the consideration speaks volumes about the changing tide in the Indian startup scene.

Indian Government’s Role in Facilitating Reverse Flipping

Driving this shift is the Indian government’s proactive steps towards creating an inviting business environment. The government is reportedly working on new guidelines that could ease the tax burden for businesses considering redomiciling in India. Such incentives are expected to encourage more foreign-headquartered Indian startups to consider a reverse flip.

However, the relocation journey is not devoid of hurdles. The case of Walmart facing a hefty tax bill during PhonePe’s move from Singapore to India serves as a stern reminder of the challenges that lie ahead.

Despite these challenges, other fintech companies like Groww and Razorpay are also actively exploring the possibility of moving back to India, further reinforcing the belief in India’s potential as a global startup hub.