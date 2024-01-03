Indian Graduates Spearhead US Unicorn Landscape; Healthtech Startup Arogga Raises $5.5 Million

In a significant development in the world of tech entrepreneurship, a study by Stanford University professor Ilya Strebulaev has brought to light the substantial contribution of Indian graduates to the US unicorn landscape. The research prominently features the Pune Institute of Technology (PICT) as a key contributor.

Indian Graduates Sparkling in Unicorn Landscape

The study identifies PICT as one of the top Indian educational institutions whose alumni have become founders or co-founders of US-based unicorn companies. These are firms valued at over $1 billion. With its alumni playing pivotal roles in the success of four noteworthy US unicorns, PICT has earned a place of distinction.

Contributions of Notable Alumni

Among the alumni who have made their mark are Milind Borate with Druva, Vaibhav Nivargi with Moveworks, Gautam Golwala with Poshmark, and Neha Narkhede with Confluent. While the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) tops the list with 16 unicorn founders, the role of PICT in fostering entrepreneurship cannot be understated.

PICT’s Entrepreneurship Development Cell

In a testament to PICT’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship, the institution established an entrepreneurship development cell in 2009. This cell aims to inspire the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit among students, encouraging self-employment. PICT Director Pralhad Kulkarni underlines the significance of the startup and innovation cell at the institute, aiming to transform student innovations and research into valuable products or services.

In another development, healthtech startup Arogga has raised a total of $5.5 million in seed funding to enhance access to genuine, affordable medication in Bangladesh. The Venture Collective led the funding round, with participation from several other investors. Arogga has made a significant impact in Bangladesh, serving over 6,00,000 users and seeing an eightfold increase in revenue since 2021. The platform provides over 32,000 medicines and healthcare products from more than 500 manufacturers.