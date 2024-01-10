en English
Business

Humane Announces Layoffs and Leadership Shifts Ahead of AI Pin Launch

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
Humane Announces Layoffs and Leadership Shifts Ahead of AI Pin Launch

Humane, a tech startup backed by prominent investor Sam Altman, has recently announced layoffs comprising 4% of its workforce, a total of 10 employees. This development arrives just a few months before the company’s much-anticipated launch of its innovative AI Pin device. The timing of these layoffs, along with internal leadership changes, has sparked questions regarding the startup’s financial health and internal dynamics.

Cost-cutting Measures and Organizational Restructuring

According to information obtained by The Verge, the layoffs are part of a broader strategy to manage budgets that company leadership has indicated will be trimmed down in the current year. CEO Bethany Bongiorno communicated the news to the employees, both verbally and in written form, downplaying its overall impact. In a LinkedIn post, she referred to the layoffs as necessary adjustments amidst a ‘wider refresh of our organisational structure’.

Awaiting the Launch of AI Pin

As the company navigates through these internal changes, Humane is preparing to launch its first product – the AI Pin. Priced at $699, this innovative, screenless, AI-powered pin is being marketed as a potential replacement for smartphones. The success of this product, touted as the world’s first wearable computer powered by AI, could prove pivotal for the company’s future.

Leadership Changes and Promotions

Accompanying the layoffs is a significant shift in the company’s leadership. Founding CTO Patrick Gates will transition into an advisory role, allowing him more time to spend with his family. In the meantime, Humane has elevated new heads for their hardware, software, and people teams in line with the organisational restructure. These changes occur as the company readies itself for its next growth phase.

The AI Pin, a groundbreaking addition to the tech market, is set to begin shipping in March 2024.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

