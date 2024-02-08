From Mentors to Executives: Eric Hill and Jeffrey Rupp Join Glo's Executive Team

In a remarkable turn of events, Eric Hill and Jeffrey Rupp, two esteemed figures from Mississippi State University's Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach (E-Center), are embarking on a new chapter in their careers. They are set to join the executive team of Glo, a startup they once guided in its infancy.

A Strategic Shift: From Mentors to Executives

Glo, a burgeoning toy brand, is welcoming Hill as its Chief Operating Officer and Rupp as the Director of Business Development. This strategic move comes as Glo prepares to scale its operations and establish itself as a major player in the global consumer toy and novelty market.

Hill and Rupp bring a wealth of experience to Glo, having previously nurtured numerous startups under the auspices of MSU's E-Center. Hill served as the director of the E-Center, while Rupp held the position of director of outreach and corporate engagement at MSU's College of Business.

The Rise of Glo Pals

Glo's flagship product, Glo Pals, has been instrumental in the company's success since its launch in 2018. These interactive toys, which change color when submerged in water, have accounted for over 90% of Glo's revenue.

The inspiration for Glo Pals came from an unlikely source: a child with autism. The toys have since expanded into a line of licensed products featuring beloved characters from 'Sesame Street' and 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood'.

A Promising Future

In 2022, Glo secured significant funding, increasing its valuation and enabling it to expand its operations. With Hill and Rupp now on board, the future looks brighter than ever for this innovative startup.

As they embark on this new journey, Hill and Rupp expressed their excitement about the opportunity to contribute to Glo's growth. "We've seen firsthand the potential of Glo and its products," said Hill. "We're thrilled to be part of the team and look forward to helping the company reach new heights."

Rupp echoed these sentiments, adding, "Glo has already made a significant impact in the toy industry, and we're eager to help build on that success. Our experience mentoring startups at MSU will be invaluable as we work to scale Glo's operations and further establish the brand."

As Glo continues to evolve and grow, the contributions of Hill and Rupp will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its future. Their transition from mentors to executives serves as a testament to the power of entrepreneurship and the enduring impact of mentorship.

In the ever-changing landscape of the toy industry, Glo stands as a beacon of innovation and growth. With Hill and Rupp at the helm, the company is poised to make an even greater impact, bringing joy and learning to children around the world.