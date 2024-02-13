Embiggen Group: Redefining Startup Incubation through Corporate Partnerships

In the dynamic world of startups, venture studios are rapidly becoming the go-to ecosystem for nurturing innovation and growth. One such venture studio, Embiggen Group, is making waves by embedding incubators within corporations, effectively leveraging resources and infrastructure to fuel startup success. February 13, 2024: The day Embiggen Group's unique approach to startup incubation is redefining the landscape of entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Embiggen Group: Revolutionizing Startup Incubation

Founded in 2020, Embiggen Group has emerged as a game-changer in the startup scene, with its unconventional model of embedding incubators within established corporations. By tapping into the resources and infrastructure of these corporations, Embiggen Group is able to provide startups with a solid foundation for growth, enabling them to scale rapidly and sustainably.

The 9point8 Collective: Driving Innovation and Growth

At the heart of Embiggen Group's success is its team of seasoned professionals, the principals of the 9point8 Collective. With a proven track record in building venture studios and managing investments in studio portfolio companies, the 9point8 Collective brings invaluable expertise to the table.

One of the key players in the 9point8 Collective is Taylor Black, co-founder of Fizzy Ventures and a Principal Program Manager at Microsoft Incubation Studio. Black's passion for driving innovation and growth in entrepreneurial ecosystems has made him a sought-after expert by founders, corporate innovators, venture accelerators, incubators, and studios.

Venture Fund I: A De-Risked Approach to Startup Investment

Embiggen Group's Venture Fund I is an early-stage fund that focuses on curating a portfolio of de-risked startups based on the venture studio model of investment and company development. By sourcing investments primarily from venture studios built by 9point8, other studios in their ecosystem, and institutional investors, Venture Fund I offers an attractive return profile for Limited Partners.

Moreover, the fund's investments are expected to be 100% QSBS (Qualified Small Business Stock) eligible, providing additional incentives for investors. This unique approach to investment not only de-risks the process but also ensures a higher likelihood of success for startups in the Embiggen Group's portfolio.

The Philippine Startup Ecosystem: A Landscape of Opportunity

The Philippine startup ecosystem is on the rise, with the country ranking 59th on the Global Innovation Index. However, for startups to truly thrive in this competitive landscape, they need the right blend of expertise, resilience, and vision.

Founders must possess deep domain expertise, mental toughness, and a scalable solution for a big market opportunity. Venture builders, like those at Embiggen Group, play a crucial role in helping startups overcome initial growth challenges by providing assistance in strategy, hiring, and general business management.

As the startup landscape continues to evolve, venture studios like Embiggen Group are leading the charge in driving innovation and growth. By providing structured support and guidance to new ventures, these studios are helping to shape the future of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, one startup at a time.