Business

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:02 pm EST
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

Blurring the lines between the traditional financial industry and the thriving startup ecosystem, Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Company, has been announced as a judge on Shark Tank India Season 3. This development marks a notable crossover, stimulating a fresh infusion of financial acumen into the entrepreneurial sphere.

Radhika Gupta’s Dual Role: Finance and Startups

Known for her deep understanding of diverse business landscapes and consumer behavior across various Indian urban strata, Gupta’s inclusion in the show is anticipated to bring unique insights. However, she maintains a clear distinction between her participation in Shark Tank and her professional role at Edelweiss.

On the Shark Tank sets, Gupta has been instrumental in initiating systematic investment plans (SIPs), educating both participants and viewers about the nuances of mutual funds—an area well within her financial expertise. This move underscores her commitment to financial literacy, a cornerstone of her professional ethos.

Shark Tank India: A Launchpad for Entrepreneurs

Set to stream from January 22, Shark Tank India is revered as a platform that magnifies the entrepreneurial energy and aspirations stemming from across India, including tier I, II, and III cities. It offers an opportunity to aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their startup ideas and receive mentorship from experienced judges and investors.

Gupta expressed admiration for the young entrepreneurs, particularly women, who have managed to build significant revenue-generating businesses. She highlighted the importance of relentless hustle and adaptability, regardless of the size and budget of a business. Additionally, she gained insights into brand building, marketing, and leveraging social media from her fellow judges.

Addressing Controversies and Ensuring Transparency

In light of recent controversies questioning the authenticity of Shark Tank India, Gupta emphasized that the show is not scripted and that all judges are kept in the dark about the pitches until presented on the show. She assured that the investment process on Shark Tank India involves thorough due diligence, akin to any unlisted investment.

Shark Tank India Season 3 features a diverse lineup of judges, including successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders from various sectors such as Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, and Ronnie Screwvala, providing a wide spectrum of expertise and perspectives to the participants.

Business India Start-ups
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

