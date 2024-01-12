Dunzo Battles Liquidity Crisis, Seeks Funding to Sustain Operations

In a recent turn of events, delivery startup Dunzo, backed by Reliance Retail, is facing a pressing liquidity crisis. The company is urgently seeking funds to sustain its operations and fulfill financial obligations, including the payment of outstanding salaries.

Strategizing to Clear Debts

Dunzo is actively devising a long-term business strategy aimed at resolving its debts. The company communicated its plans to former employees via email, committing to pay the salaries for June and July, along with final settlements, by February 2024. This commitment also includes a 12% annual interest based on each employee’s tenure. A detailed payment schedule is expected to be provided by January 31.

The Hurdles Ahead

Acknowledging its recent inability to honor financial obligations, Dunzo attributed the situation to unexpected business challenges and difficulties in securing external funding. The company has experienced several instances of payment delays to partner stores and employees in the past. These occurrences led to temporary shutdowns of affiliated stores such as Easy Bazar and MK Retail. However, these stores resumed operations once payments were made.

Structural and Strategic Changes

As a part of its strategic shift, Dunzo is winding down its quick commerce segment, Dunzo Daily. The company is transitioning to a partner store model and partnering with offline retail stores to fulfill orders. This change comes in the wake of Co-founder Dalvir Suri’s departure in October. Suri had played a pivotal role in launching new business initiatives like Dunzo Merchant Services.