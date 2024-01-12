en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dunzo Battles Liquidity Crisis, Seeks Funding to Sustain Operations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST
Dunzo Battles Liquidity Crisis, Seeks Funding to Sustain Operations

In a recent turn of events, delivery startup Dunzo, backed by Reliance Retail, is facing a pressing liquidity crisis. The company is urgently seeking funds to sustain its operations and fulfill financial obligations, including the payment of outstanding salaries.

Strategizing to Clear Debts

Dunzo is actively devising a long-term business strategy aimed at resolving its debts. The company communicated its plans to former employees via email, committing to pay the salaries for June and July, along with final settlements, by February 2024. This commitment also includes a 12% annual interest based on each employee’s tenure. A detailed payment schedule is expected to be provided by January 31.

The Hurdles Ahead

Acknowledging its recent inability to honor financial obligations, Dunzo attributed the situation to unexpected business challenges and difficulties in securing external funding. The company has experienced several instances of payment delays to partner stores and employees in the past. These occurrences led to temporary shutdowns of affiliated stores such as Easy Bazar and MK Retail. However, these stores resumed operations once payments were made.

Structural and Strategic Changes

As a part of its strategic shift, Dunzo is winding down its quick commerce segment, Dunzo Daily. The company is transitioning to a partner store model and partnering with offline retail stores to fulfill orders. This change comes in the wake of Co-founder Dalvir Suri’s departure in October. Suri had played a pivotal role in launching new business initiatives like Dunzo Merchant Services.

0
Business India Start-ups
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Bankruptcy Inescapable for Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation
In a bid to recover from crippling financial debts, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has determined the bankruptcy of the Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC) as inevitable. The ministry now focuses on restructuring the corporation while retaining its workforce of experienced shipbuilders. Founded in 2013, SBIC resulted from the reorganization of Vinashin Group and was
Bankruptcy Inescapable for Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation
US Wholesale Inflation Eases, Major Banks Stay Positive, and FAA Increases Boeing Oversight
3 mins ago
US Wholesale Inflation Eases, Major Banks Stay Positive, and FAA Increases Boeing Oversight
Silynxcom Experiences Stock Value Dip on Market Debut
3 mins ago
Silynxcom Experiences Stock Value Dip on Market Debut
January 12: A Day of Celebrated Birthdays - Issa Rae, Jeff Bezos, Zayn Malik, Melanie C
2 mins ago
January 12: A Day of Celebrated Birthdays - Issa Rae, Jeff Bezos, Zayn Malik, Melanie C
Louisiana Parishes Experience Shifting Unemployment Rates; Diverse Job Trends Emerge
2 mins ago
Louisiana Parishes Experience Shifting Unemployment Rates; Diverse Job Trends Emerge
Dassault Aviation to Unveil Full Year Results on March 6, 2024
3 mins ago
Dassault Aviation to Unveil Full Year Results on March 6, 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
5 seconds
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
Adel Sidi Yakoub Expelled from ES Pays d'Uzès Following Controversial TikTok Video
50 seconds
Adel Sidi Yakoub Expelled from ES Pays d'Uzès Following Controversial TikTok Video
NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races
2 mins
NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races
Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup
3 mins
Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup
Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion
5 mins
Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
5 mins
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
6 mins
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
7 mins
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
7 mins
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app