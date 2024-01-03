en English
Start-ups

Deadline Approaches for 21toWatch Nominations, MassBio Opens Applications for Spring 2024 Cohort

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Deadline Approaches for 21toWatch Nominations, MassBio Opens Applications for Spring 2024 Cohort

The clock is ticking as the nomination deadline for the 21toWatch campaign and awards, masterminded by the PR and communications firm cofinitive, approaches. This Cambridge-based initiative is a beacon of recognition for innovative startups and entrepreneurs from the Cambridge start-up scene and the broader East of England.

Surge in Entries and Increase in Competition

While the formal window for nominations opened in September 2023, cofinitive accepts submissions all year round. The campaign has experienced a surge of entries from not only Cambridge but also other parts of the region, marking an uptick in competition. The selection process pivots on innovation, challenge, influence, viability, and memorability, and nominations are encouraged up until the deadline.

Weekly Longlist Updates and Promotion on Social Media

Each week, the longlist of entrants is updated and promoted on social media platforms. It features individuals, companies, and their groundbreaking creations that are setting benchmarks in global innovation and entrepreneurship. The final day for entrants to submit nominations is January 12, following which a shortlist will be curated and assessed by an independent expert panel.

Coming Soon: The Top21.2024 Announcement

The winners, known as the Top21.2024, will be unveiled at an exclusive event on March 7, at The Bradfield Centre. On the other side of the Atlantic, the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council has opened applications for their spring 2024 cohort. Their deadline is set for January 26, with the council aiming to support scientific founders and early-stage biotechs through business literacy, expert guidance, and mentorship. All benefits of the program are provided free of charge, taking no equity in return.

The application process involves completing an online form, which will undergo a blind review process after anonymisation. The council also supports MassBioDrive by encouraging individuals to become mentors, provide resources, or volunteer as analysts.

Start-ups United Kingdom
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

