en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Corporates Eye Start-ups for Talent Acquisition: Merging Cultures for Retention

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Corporates Eye Start-ups for Talent Acquisition: Merging Cultures for Retention

In the corporate world’s relentless pursuit of talent, start-ups and scale-ups are increasingly falling into the crosshairs of acqui-hire deals. This trend is underscored by the Willis Towers Watson Start-up Experience study, which finds that the majority of these nimble organizations foresee their future in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with only a few envisaging autonomous growth.

The Allure and Challenge of Start-ups

Despite their appeal, these smaller entities face a significant hurdle: talent retention. The expectation is that employees may transition elsewhere within a span of one to three years, a reality that underlines the necessity for effective talent retention strategies, particularly in the fiercely competitive digital roles market.

While an engaging company culture can serve as a magnet for attracting employees, it’s factors like salary, career progression, benefits, and job security that tend to anchor them. Start-ups and scale-ups often flaunt perks such as unlimited holidays and gym memberships. However, these are not the sole motivators for talent.

Merging Cultures for Talent Retention

Corporates stand a better chance of improving retention by focusing on learning and development (L&D) offerings, an area that few start-ups have fully established. Clear communication about organizational structure, competitive employment conditions, and opportunities for professional growth can help merge the entrepreneurial culture of start-ups with the robust framework of corporates. This combination offers employees the best of both worlds.

The People Strategy podcast and journal, together with the SHRM Executive Network, are offering insights and thought leadership in the world of work and strategic human resource management, including the practical application of AI in the workplace. The heavy adoption of AI tools is among the trends CEOs are preparing for in 2024, with companies incentivizing employees to experiment with AI and leveraging it for various business functions.

The Age of AI in Recruitment

Jobbatical’s CEO foresees a shift toward a more long-term outlook with strategic hires and investing in personal development and coaching for interpersonal skills. The aging populations and technological advances will lead to more acute skills shortages in industries like healthcare and technology, necessitating a turn to international talent. In this regard, AI and VR in the hiring process play a significant role, from automated candidate sourcing to bias mitigation tools.

Delhi-based startup Erekrut is one such entity leveraging advanced technology to connect recruiters, jobseekers, and campuses on a unified platform. The startup, which counts industry giants like Paytm, Zomato, and Amazon India among its partners, uses ethical AI and data analytics for bias-free candidate matching. As it gears up to raise further funding for scaling and growth, Erekrut exemplifies the potential of combining technology and human resource management.

0
Business Start-ups
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Semiconductor Production Equipment Market to Reach US$ 152.5 billion by 2031

By Justice Nwafor

Lazy Claire Patisserie Charts Expansion, Opens New State-of-the-art Kitchen

By BNN Correspondents

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Discloses NAV, Underlining Robust Financial Health

By Safak Costu

Ford Motor Co. Analyses: A Look into the Auto Giant's Financial Performance

By Shivani Chauhan

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Announces Total Voting Rights and Sha ...
@Business · 1 min
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Announces Total Voting Rights and Sha ...
heart comment 0
Reliance Industries’ Investment Boosts Alok Industries’ Stock Prices

By Rafia Tasleem

Reliance Industries' Investment Boosts Alok Industries' Stock Prices
Jefferies Evaluates Lamb Weston Holdings Ahead of FQ2 Earnings Report

By Bijay Laxmi

Jefferies Evaluates Lamb Weston Holdings Ahead of FQ2 Earnings Report
ESMA Unveils Final Report on Draft Regulatory Standards under the Amended ELTIF Regulation

By Bijay Laxmi

ESMA Unveils Final Report on Draft Regulatory Standards under the Amended ELTIF Regulation
SEBI’s New Amendments Reshape Operations of Alternative Investment Funds

By Rafia Tasleem

SEBI's New Amendments Reshape Operations of Alternative Investment Funds
Latest Headlines
World News
Santos Care in Wolverhampton Rated 'Inadequate' by CQC, Faces Shutdown
46 seconds
Santos Care in Wolverhampton Rated 'Inadequate' by CQC, Faces Shutdown
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
57 seconds
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
1 min
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
1 min
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
2 mins
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
2 mins
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
2 mins
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
2 mins
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
2 mins
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app