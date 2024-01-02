Corporates Eye Start-ups for Talent Acquisition: Merging Cultures for Retention

In the corporate world’s relentless pursuit of talent, start-ups and scale-ups are increasingly falling into the crosshairs of acqui-hire deals. This trend is underscored by the Willis Towers Watson Start-up Experience study, which finds that the majority of these nimble organizations foresee their future in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with only a few envisaging autonomous growth.

The Allure and Challenge of Start-ups

Despite their appeal, these smaller entities face a significant hurdle: talent retention. The expectation is that employees may transition elsewhere within a span of one to three years, a reality that underlines the necessity for effective talent retention strategies, particularly in the fiercely competitive digital roles market.

While an engaging company culture can serve as a magnet for attracting employees, it’s factors like salary, career progression, benefits, and job security that tend to anchor them. Start-ups and scale-ups often flaunt perks such as unlimited holidays and gym memberships. However, these are not the sole motivators for talent.

Merging Cultures for Talent Retention

Corporates stand a better chance of improving retention by focusing on learning and development (L&D) offerings, an area that few start-ups have fully established. Clear communication about organizational structure, competitive employment conditions, and opportunities for professional growth can help merge the entrepreneurial culture of start-ups with the robust framework of corporates. This combination offers employees the best of both worlds.

The People Strategy podcast and journal, together with the SHRM Executive Network, are offering insights and thought leadership in the world of work and strategic human resource management, including the practical application of AI in the workplace. The heavy adoption of AI tools is among the trends CEOs are preparing for in 2024, with companies incentivizing employees to experiment with AI and leveraging it for various business functions.

The Age of AI in Recruitment

Jobbatical’s CEO foresees a shift toward a more long-term outlook with strategic hires and investing in personal development and coaching for interpersonal skills. The aging populations and technological advances will lead to more acute skills shortages in industries like healthcare and technology, necessitating a turn to international talent. In this regard, AI and VR in the hiring process play a significant role, from automated candidate sourcing to bias mitigation tools.

Delhi-based startup Erekrut is one such entity leveraging advanced technology to connect recruiters, jobseekers, and campuses on a unified platform. The startup, which counts industry giants like Paytm, Zomato, and Amazon India among its partners, uses ethical AI and data analytics for bias-free candidate matching. As it gears up to raise further funding for scaling and growth, Erekrut exemplifies the potential of combining technology and human resource management.