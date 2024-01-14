Conclave Showcases Agricultural Innovation, Agri Startups, and Future Food Sources

In a recent conclave themed ‘Cultivating innovation for a sustainable tomorrow’, a diverse group of students, entrepreneurs, exhibitors, and delegates from various startups and the agriculture sector convened. The event was a thoughtful blend of exhibitions on agricultural startups, banking support systems, and the presentation of innovative ideas by young entrepreneurs. These ideas were evaluated and earmarked for awards to be conferred at the event’s close.

Glimpses from the Inaugural Session

The guest of honor, Nisha Niranjan, CEO of VN Organics Pvt. Ltd., and the chief guest, Dr. Sudhanshu Singh, director of IRRI Varanasi, inaugurated the function. Niranjan underscored the importance of sustainability and pointed out the potential of fungi as a future food source. Dr. Singh, on the other hand, shed light on rice varieties with beneficial health properties and the role of innovation in agriculture.

Other esteemed participants included Dean Dr. Brajesh Sinha who appealed to the youth to pursue innovative ideas in agriculture, and Dr. UN Tripathi from IGNOU who elaborated on Agri startups. The event also saw the participation of other distinguished academics, each contributing their valuable insights.

Objectives and Appreciation

The conclave’s objectives were outlined by the organizing secretary, Dr. Virendra Kamalvanshi. Dr. PS Badal delivered the vote of thanks. Following the inaugural session, startup pitches were showcased, and research findings related to agriculture were unveiled through poster presentations by researchers and students.

Booming Agritech Sector in India

The event highlighted the burgeoning agritech sector in India and the impact of COVID-19 on the agritech industry. The discussions also touched upon the technological innovations in agriculture and the mounting interest from investors in the agricultural sector. The use of technology in enhancing supply chain efficiency, encouraging clean and traceable farm produce, and the adoption of digital initiatives to construct consumer networks were also underscored. The conclave, through its various sessions, proved to be a hotbed for thought-provoking discussions on the future of agritech and sustainable food sources.