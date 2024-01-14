en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Conclave Showcases Agricultural Innovation, Agri Startups, and Future Food Sources

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Conclave Showcases Agricultural Innovation, Agri Startups, and Future Food Sources

In a recent conclave themed ‘Cultivating innovation for a sustainable tomorrow’, a diverse group of students, entrepreneurs, exhibitors, and delegates from various startups and the agriculture sector convened. The event was a thoughtful blend of exhibitions on agricultural startups, banking support systems, and the presentation of innovative ideas by young entrepreneurs. These ideas were evaluated and earmarked for awards to be conferred at the event’s close.

Glimpses from the Inaugural Session

The guest of honor, Nisha Niranjan, CEO of VN Organics Pvt. Ltd., and the chief guest, Dr. Sudhanshu Singh, director of IRRI Varanasi, inaugurated the function. Niranjan underscored the importance of sustainability and pointed out the potential of fungi as a future food source. Dr. Singh, on the other hand, shed light on rice varieties with beneficial health properties and the role of innovation in agriculture.

Other esteemed participants included Dean Dr. Brajesh Sinha who appealed to the youth to pursue innovative ideas in agriculture, and Dr. UN Tripathi from IGNOU who elaborated on Agri startups. The event also saw the participation of other distinguished academics, each contributing their valuable insights.

Objectives and Appreciation

The conclave’s objectives were outlined by the organizing secretary, Dr. Virendra Kamalvanshi. Dr. PS Badal delivered the vote of thanks. Following the inaugural session, startup pitches were showcased, and research findings related to agriculture were unveiled through poster presentations by researchers and students.

Booming Agritech Sector in India

The event highlighted the burgeoning agritech sector in India and the impact of COVID-19 on the agritech industry. The discussions also touched upon the technological innovations in agriculture and the mounting interest from investors in the agricultural sector. The use of technology in enhancing supply chain efficiency, encouraging clean and traceable farm produce, and the adoption of digital initiatives to construct consumer networks were also underscored. The conclave, through its various sessions, proved to be a hotbed for thought-provoking discussions on the future of agritech and sustainable food sources.

0
Agriculture India Start-ups
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
6 mins ago
Kenya's Laikipia County Confronts Illegal Grazing Amidst Drought
In an escalating conflict between land rights and survival, Laikipia County Commissioner, Joseph Kanyiri, has issued a sharp admonition to herders trespassing on private lands. These herders, primarily from contiguous counties, have forcefully encroached upon areas such as the Il Ngw’esi community conservancy and the Mukogodo forest, armed and ready to defend their livestock’s grazing
Kenya's Laikipia County Confronts Illegal Grazing Amidst Drought
Prolonged Flooding in Britain: A Looming Crisis for Farmers and Food Prices
29 mins ago
Prolonged Flooding in Britain: A Looming Crisis for Farmers and Food Prices
Mushroom Harvesting in Kansas: A Surge in Popularity and the Need for Caution
38 mins ago
Mushroom Harvesting in Kansas: A Surge in Popularity and the Need for Caution
Police Crackdown on Tractor Thefts in Rachakonda: Two Arrested
12 mins ago
Police Crackdown on Tractor Thefts in Rachakonda: Two Arrested
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
14 mins ago
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
PA live! Team Secures Second Place in Dairy Shake-off with Unique Milkshake
16 mins ago
PA live! Team Secures Second Place in Dairy Shake-off with Unique Milkshake
Latest Headlines
World News
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
28 seconds
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
1 min
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
1 min
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
2 mins
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
2 mins
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
2 mins
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
2 mins
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
2 mins
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
2 mins
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app