Business

Chennai Book Fair: An Unusual Appeal for Startup Investments

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
At the heart of the 47th Chennai Book Fair, amidst the buzzing crowd and piles of literature, an unusual flexboard captured public attention. It was not promoting a book or a publishing house. Instead, it carried an earnest appeal to some of Tamil Nadu’s most celebrated film stars: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Surya, and Ajith. The call was to invest in startups based in Tamil Nadu, a burgeoning hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.

An Unconventional Appeal

The plea originated from L Krishnamoorthy, a 57-year-old publisher and writer who has actively engaged with the world of research and startups for the past 17 years. Krishnamoorthy, the man behind the popular science magazine ‘Science Park’, was the brain behind the innovative message.

His appeal carries weight as Tamil Nadu, along with neighboring states Kerala and Karnataka, produces half a million engineers annually. Despite government efforts to boost the economy and achieve a $1 trillion economy target, job creation remains a significant challenge. Krishnamoorthy views entrepreneurship as a tool of paramount importance to address this unemployment crisis.

Challenges and Opportunities

However, the path to entrepreneurship is fraught with challenges. Krishnamoorthy identifies the difficulty financial institutions face in funding educational loans and the subsequent recovery process. More so, the lack of mentorship and guidance for technically skilled youth to steer them towards successful entrepreneurship remains a pressing issue.

Despite these hurdles, Krishnamoorthy is optimistic about the potential Tamil Nadu holds in various sectors. Be it architecture, tourism, agriculture, food processing, leather, textiles, or handmade toys, the state is brimming with opportunities waiting to be unlocked.

A Step Towards Economic Growth

As a solution, Krishnamoorthy proposes the establishment of a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund. He suggests these film stars use their influence and resources to support this fund, which would be dedicated to investing in local startups. Such an initiative could give a massive boost to job creation and economic growth in the region.

In a world where innovation is the key to progress, this unusual appeal at the Chennai Book Fair might just be the spark needed to fuel Tamil Nadu’s startup ecosystem. It is a call for reimagining the role of popular culture icons and leveraging their influence for the broader good of society.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

