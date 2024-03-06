Carol Vickers Shines in f:Entrepreneur 'IAlso100' for Inclusive Jewellery Venture

Carol Vickers, the driving force behind Created by Carol, has been celebrated as one of the UK's top 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs in the f:Entrepreneur 'IAlso100' campaign, recognizing her innovative approach to jewellery design, dedication to community and environmental sustainability, and advocacy for people with disabilities. Her selection highlights the importance of purpose-driven businesses and the multifaceted roles women entrepreneurs play in enhancing societal values alongside their commercial pursuits.

Innovative Solutions Meet Entrepreneurial Spirit

Created by Carol isn't just a business; it's a mission to make jewellery accessible and meaningful for everyone, including individuals with disabilities, those experiencing anxiety, and people with neurodivergent conditions. Vickers combines her passion for design with a strong commitment to inclusivity and environmental sustainability, using recycled and upcycled materials. Her work extends beyond commerce, touching lives through volunteerism in disability advocacy, jewellery repair for sustainability, and sharing her expertise as a tutor and TV guest designer.

Recognition and Beyond

Being named in the f:Entrepreneur 'IAlso100' is a testament to Vickers' hard work, innovation, and altruism. This accolade from Small Business Britain not only spotlights her achievements but also emphasizes the broader impact of female entrepreneurs on the UK's economic and social fabric. Vickers' story is a beacon for aspiring business owners, demonstrating that success is multifaceted and deeply intertwined with one's values and contributions to the community.

The Future of Female Entrepreneurship

The recognition of Carol Vickers and her peers is a crucial step in highlighting the significant yet often underrepresented role of women in entrepreneurship. It serves as a call to action for more support, recognition, and resources for female-led businesses. As society continues to evolve, the narratives of women like Vickers are instrumental in shaping a more inclusive and equitable business landscape, inspiring the next generation of female entrepreneurs to dream big and break barriers.