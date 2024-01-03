C-CAMP Announces Agriculture Grand Challenge-2 for Indian Startups

In a bid to spur innovation and technological advancement in the Indian agriculture sector, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has launched the Agriculture Grand Challenge-2. The program, backed by Ktech’s Centre of Excellence for Agri Innovation, was unveiled at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 on December 1, 2023. The initiative is inviting applications from Indian startups offering pioneering solutions in agriculture and associated sectors. The deadline for submission is January 31, 2024.

Investment Opportunities and Challenge Focus

The challenge presents an exciting opportunity for startups, with investments ranging from 25-50 lakh up for grabs. The competition focuses on two primary categories: agriculture and allied, specifically animal husbandry. In the realm of agriculture, the challenge is seeking technologies capable of extending the shelf life of produce, minimizing post-harvest losses, and detecting, as well as mitigating, plant pests and diseases. The spotlight is on the crops of tomato, pomegranate, cotton, and coffee. Furthermore, the challenge is seeking improvements in on-site drying and grading methods for cash crops.

Advancements in Animal Husbandry

In the allied sector, the competition is soliciting for innovations in artificial insemination techniques for cattle, on-farm pregnancy detection kits for cattle, affordable mastitis detection techniques, and methods for identifying contaminants in milk. To be eligible, startups must be registered in India, less than 10 years old, majority Indian-owned, and capable of developing deep-tech solutions relevant to the outlined problems.

Expectations for Selected Startups

Selected startups will be incubated at C-CAMP and are expected to develop and deploy a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) within 18 months. This initiative is not just about funding, but also about fostering innovation and growth in India’s agriculture sector. It offers the selected startups a unique opportunity to work on real-world problems, gain exposure, and make a significant impact on one of India’s most critical sectors.