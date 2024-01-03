en English
Brazil

Building a Robust Developer Culture: Insights from Tech Startup Founders

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST
At the Web Summit event held in Lisbon in November, the spotlight was cast on the importance of cultivating a robust developer culture within tech startups. Shensi Ding, co-founder and CEO at Merge, a startup specializing in unified APIs, and Ludmila Pontremolez, CTO and co-founder at Zippi, a Brazilian fintech startup, took center stage to discuss the topic.

A Developer Culture Grounded in Can-Do Attitude

Shensi Ding emphasized the critical role of an early developer ethos in tech startups. She shared insights on how her co-founder and CTO, Gil Feig, instilled a culture of empowerment in their engineering team. This culture was characterized by a can-do attitude, where engineers were entrusted with the decision-making power concerning what could be achieved based on time allocation. This approach aimed to embed a positive and proactive mindset in the developer culture from the outset.

Collective Responsibility and Team-Focused Environment

On the other hand, Ludmila Pontremolez voiced her intent to foster a team-centric environment within her startup, drawing from her experience as an engineer at Square. She stressed the principle of collective responsibility for code, wherein mistakes are shared by all, and issues are addressed by whoever is responsible at the time, regardless of regular working hours. This approach fosters a culture of ownership and accountability.

The Impact of Developer Culture on Product Construction and Prioritization

Both founders underscored the significant impact of a strong developer culture on the construction and prioritization of their products. A company’s culture is not just reflected in its work environment or employee benefits, but it significantly influences its product development process, decision-making, and problem-solving approach. In tech startups, where innovation and agility are paramount, the role of developer culture becomes even more crucial.

The founders’ experiences and strategies underline the importance of building a distinct and productive developer culture in tech startups. They also highlight that the cultivation of such a culture is a continuous process that evolves with the company’s growth and changing dynamics.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

