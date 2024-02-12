Black Beauty Founders Rise: A New Era of Inclusion and Support

In the world of beauty entrepreneurship, a wave of change is sweeping across the industry. Black founders, long overlooked and underfunded, are now gaining recognition and support thanks to initiatives like Brain Trust Founders Studio, the 15 Percent Pledge, and the Sephora Accelerate program.

The Dawn of a New Era

The beauty industry has historically been dominated by a few major players, leaving little room for Black founders to thrive. However, the tides are turning, with a growing number of organizations dedicated to providing funding and resources to these entrepreneurs.

Sephora, a leading beauty retailer, recently awarded a $100,000 grant to a Black founder through its Accelerate program. This initiative, along with others like the BrainTrust Fund, aims to raise investment funds for Black-founded beauty brands. The BrainTrust Fund, launched by Brain Trust Founders Studio, has already raised $25 million.

Breaking Barriers

Despite these promising developments, Black founders still face significant challenges in accessing venture funding. According to recent statistics, Black founders received only 0.48% of all venture dollars in 2023, amounting to about $661 million out of $136 billion.

William Huston, founder of Bay Street Capital Holdings, a financial services company, advises Black entrepreneurs and fund managers to seek funding outside the US to overcome these challenges. "Diversifying sources of capital is crucial for Black-owned businesses," he says.

A Beacon of Hope

The Surdna Foundation's $1 million investment in Blk Grvty's Equipped initiative is a prime example of this approach. The initiative aims to provide low-cost working capital loans and grants to support diverse fund managers.

Blk Grvty plans to raise and invest $25 million to address the disparity faced by Black, Asian, and Latinx fund managers, who currently manage only 1.4% of U.S. assets under management. Grants have already been given to Black-owned funds like Collide Capital and Cake Ventures to catalyze growth.

While progress towards parity remains slow, the increasing investment in Black-owned businesses, as indicated in the Economic Advancement Report released by Brain Trust Founders Studio, gives reason for optimism. The report shows significant growth in venture capital funds raised by its members, highlighting the potential for change.

In the face of persistent obstacles, the resilience and determination of Black founders continue to drive the movement towards diversity and inclusion in the startup and venture capital sector. As Huston puts it, "The fight for equality is ongoing, but with continued efforts, we can create a more inclusive future."

With initiatives like Brain Trust Founders Studio, the 15 Percent Pledge, and the Sephora Accelerate program leading the charge, there are indeed reasons for hope in the beauty industry and beyond.