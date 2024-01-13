Artifact News App: Instagram Founders’ Latest Venture Shutting Down

In a surprising turn of events, Artifact, a news app pioneered by Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is closing down merely a year after its inauguration. The announcement, made by Systrom himself, underscores the inherent risks and volatility in the world of tech startups, even for seasoned entrepreneurs.

Artifact: A Promising Venture That Fell Short

Artifact was a novel attempt at reshaping news consumption. It employed an AI-driven approach to curate news, tailored to the user’s preferences, intending to revolutionize the way people engage with news. However, despite its promising premise and the renowned names behind it, the app struggled to garner a substantial userbase, leading to its early demise.

Winding Down: A Gradual Goodbye

Systrom, in his official announcement, outlined the phased shutdown of Artifact. The app has already begun to scale back its functionality, disabling the ability to add new comments or make posts. This measure comes as an effort to maintain moderation and oversight during the closure process. However, it’s not a full shutdown quite yet. Users will retain access to their previous posts, viewable in a self-view mode, ensuring that their digital footprints are not abruptly erased.

The Future of the Artifact Team

The team of eight dedicated individuals, who brought Artifact to life, will part ways post-closure. However, this is not the end of the road for them or for Systrom. The Instagram co-founder expressed his anticipation for future ventures, particularly in the realm of AI, indicating that the spirit of innovation remains undeterred by this setback.

Despite the disappointment, the closure of Artifact underlines a significant truth about tech startups: Success is not guaranteed, and the path is riddled with unpredictability. However, every failure is a stepping stone to potential success in the future.