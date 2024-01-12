en English
Science & Technology

Arena BioWorks: The Biotech Start-Up Challenging Traditional Academia

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Arena BioWorks: The Biotech Start-Up Challenging Traditional Academia

In a striking development in the scientific community, Arena BioWorks, a biotechnology start-up valued at $500 million, is upending the traditional academic landscape. The company is aggressively recruiting top-tier scientists from illustrious academic institutions. Its most striking selling point: seven-figure payouts that eclipse the moderate salaries typically associated with academia.

Big Names Backing a Bold Venture

Arena BioWorks is not merely a venture capital experiment; it boasts an impressive roster of backers. Among its financial supporters stand notable figures such as Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, Elisabeth De Luca, known for her Subway inheritance, and Stephen Pagliuca, owner of the Boston Celtics. This powerful backing has allowed the start-up to establish a strategic presence in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, a known epicenter of biotechnology located conveniently close to Harvard and MIT.

A New Model for Scientific Discovery

More than just providing a lucrative alternative to academia, Arena BioWorks is proposing a complete paradigm shift in the way scientific research is conducted. The company’s business model diverges from the bureaucratic constraints of academic research, allowing scientists the freedom to focus on drug discovery. Furthermore, the scientists stand to earn a significant portion of the profits derived from their discoveries. This innovative approach has already attracted nearly 100 researchers, among them high-profile figures like Stuart Schreiber, a chemical biologist formerly affiliated with Harvard, and J. Keith Joung, a key player in the development of the revolutionary CRISPR technology.

Disruption Born Out of Discontent

The idea behind Arena BioWorks was conceived in 2021 by its backers who were disillusioned by the inefficacy of their donations to universities in yielding tangible scientific outcomes. This frustration gave birth to a system where the investors would retain 30% of the profits from any discoveries, with the remaining 70% being distributed among the scientists and used to cover operational costs. This new model, thus far, appears to be a promising alternative to traditional academic research.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

