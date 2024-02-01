Antler Commits $5.1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding to Southeast Asian Startups

Antler, the Singapore-based venture capital firm, has made an unprecedented investment by committing $5.1 million in pre-seed funding to 37 startups, marking its largest pre-seed investment round to date. This round also stands as the highest number of pre-seed deals made by any venture capital firm in a single round within the Southeast Asian region.

Investing Across Sectors

The startups reaping the benefits of this funding hail from a diverse array of 19 sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business-to-Business Software as a Service (B2B SaaS), fintech, and healthcare. Notable among the Singaporean startups that have secured Antler's backing are BorderDollar, Buildas, CapGo, EigenAI, Emerge, Finna, glorious, Just Ping, Levit8, Mailpass, OmiConvo, Rapida.AI, ReelBlend, SmartViz, and XFLO.

Expansion into Malaysia

This investment round also signals Antler's initial foray into the Malaysian market, in a strategic partnership with Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Berhad. This expansion is a clear manifestation of Antler's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the Southeast Asian region, by providing crucial early-stage funding and support to budding startups.

Selection and Support

Antler's investment followed a rigorous selection process, with over 5,000 applications received for Antler's residencies across Southeast Asia. The firm remains steadfast in its commitment to back founders from the very beginning, providing expansion support and scale-up funding to breakout companies from Series A onwards.