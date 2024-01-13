AI Brews a New Beer: Nethergate Brewery’s Innovative Foray into AI

In an innovative turn, Long Melford-based Nethergate Brewery has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence, specifically the OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to craft a unique beer recipe. The product of this experiment is the AiPA, a golden session beer that bears the distinct flavors of citrus and floral notes. This AI-designed brew is an eclectic blend of Cascade, Amarillo, Centennial, and Citra hops — an embodiment of technology’s unexpected foray into the world of brewing.

Embracing AI in Brewing

The brewery, nestled in Suffolk, has not limited AI’s involvement to the creation of the beer alone but has also utilized it in fashioning futuristic artwork for the beer’s pump clips. Despite the initial reservations about employing AI in a domain so deeply rooted in tradition, Nethergate Brewery found that ChatGPT offered intriguing insights and suggestions that significantly contributed to the creation of AiPA. The brewery’s head brewer, Ian Carson, expressed pride in the final product and excitement about the potential of embracing such innovation in the future.

Skeptics Question AI’s Role in Flavor

However, the introduction of AiPA, with its 3.9% alcohol content, has not been devoid of skepticism. Rick Robinson, a pub landlord with a keen palate, has voiced doubts about the relevance of AI in the brewing process. He contends that artificial intelligence’s output is ultimately contingent on human input. Until a robot can independently think or taste, Robinson believes, the impact of AI on the actual taste of beer will remain insignificant.

The Intersection of AI and Sustainability

While AI begins to stir the brewing industry, it is also making waves in other beverage sectors. The article brings up a Finnish start-up, Aircohol, which is introducing a sustainable twist to spirit production. By developing vodka-like spirits using carbon dioxide, the company claims to reduce carbon emissions. Currently, Aircohol is engaged in discussions with major drinks firms and aspires to debut its eco-friendly products in the UK in approximately two years.