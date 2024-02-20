StandardAero Gains Ground in China with CAAC Certification for Boeing 757 Engine Services

In a move that significantly enhances its operational footprint, StandardAero has been granted certification approval by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) for its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services on the Rolls-Royce RB211-535 engines. This approval not only empowers StandardAero to extend its sophisticated MRO services to Chinese operators of the Boeing 757 but also positions the company to play a pivotal role in the aviation sector of one of the world's largest markets.

Opening Doors to the Chinese Market

The CAAC certification marks a milestone for StandardAero, allowing it to support approximately 70 Boeing 757 aircraft operated in China. These aircraft, powered by the RB211-535 engines, represent about 20% of the global in-service fleet, underscoring the strategic importance of this certification. The RB211-535 engine, powering nearly 60% of all Boeing 757s delivered, has been a workhorse in the aviation industry and is expected to remain in commercial service until 2040.

"This certification is a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the aviation industry," stated Janice Ho, StandardAero's airline sales director. "The RB211-powered Boeing 757 continues to be a preferred choice among cargo operators in China, making it a significant market for these engines."

A Comprehensive Suite of Services

StandardAero is recognized for its comprehensive support services that span the globe, including component repair and overhaul, workscope optimization, and on-site field support services aimed at preventing Aircraft on Ground (AOG) situations. With this certification, StandardAero is well-equipped to offer its full spectrum of services to Chinese carriers, enhancing operational efficiencies and aircraft reliability for operators in the region.

The approval is not just a win for StandardAero but also for Chinese operators who can now benefit from the company's expertise and tailored support services. "We are excited to strengthen our relationships with existing operators and meet the demands of new customers in China," Ho added. The certification is expected to bolster StandardAero's position in the global aviation MRO industry by expanding its service offerings to one of the most significant aviation markets in the world.

Looking Towards the Future

The significance of this certification extends beyond immediate business implications for StandardAero. It reflects a broader trend of increasing collaboration and interconnectivity within the global aviation industry. As the RB211-535 engine continues to power a significant portion of the Boeing 757 fleet worldwide, with a notable concentration in North America, the ability to offer certified MRO services in China is a critical step in supporting the long-term operational sustainability of these aircraft.

With the aviation industry in China poised for continued growth, especially among cargo operators, the demand for reliable and efficient MRO services is expected to rise. StandardAero's CAAC certification for RB211-535 engines is timely, ensuring that the company is well-positioned to meet this growing demand and contribute to the safe and efficient operation of the global Boeing 757 fleet.