SSE Pioneers the Future of Renewable Energy, Investing £20.5 Billion in Low Carbon Projects and Expanding Career Opportunities

In an era where the quest for sustainable energy solutions takes center stage, SSE, a leading energy company, is making bold strides towards a low carbon future. With an unprecedented investment of £20.5 billion earmarked for low carbon projects by 2027, SSE is not only amplifying its renewable energy output but also opening up new horizons for professionals in the hydroelectric maintenance sector. This investment is poised to quintuple SSE's renewable energy output to over 50TWh and more than triple its net capacity to 13GW within the coming decade, marking a significant milestone in the net zero transition.

Engineering a Sustainable Future

The heart of SSE's ambitious plan lies in the expansion of its Hydro Maintenance Team, specifically within the Foyers Great Glen Section. Here, the focus is on operational, maintenance, and project work related to the Control & Instrumentation (C&I) systems that are critical for hydroelectric power generation. This initiative not only underscores SSE's commitment to bolstering the UK's renewable energy capacity but also highlights a growing sector ripe with career opportunities for skilled professionals.

The spotlight is on the role of Civils Programmes Lead Engineer, a position that promises to be both challenging and rewarding. Responsibilities include overseeing a wide array of tasks from the maintenance of C&I systems, SCADA systems, and PLCs to ensuring adherence to health and safety regulations. This role is pivotal in maintaining the efficiency and safety of hydroelectric power generation, serving as a cornerstone in SSE's renewable energy strategy.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

At the core of SSE's recruitment drive is a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion. The company believes that a diverse workforce is essential for fostering innovation and achieving long-term sustainability goals. SSE is actively seeking candidates with the requisite qualifications and experience in C&I systems, demonstrating that expertise and a passion for sustainability are the primary criteria for selection. The role, requiring travel within the Great Glen area, comes with a competitive salary, performance-related bonuses, and a comprehensive benefits package designed to support employees' wellbeing and financial security.

By opening up these opportunities, SSE is not only investing in the future of renewable energy but also in the people who will help shape this future. This approach is reflective of a broader ambition to support the net zero transition, ensuring sustainability and inclusivity for future generations.

How to Join the SSE Hydro Maintenance Team

For those inspired to be part of this pioneering journey, the application process for the Hydro Maintenance Team at SSE is straightforward. Candidates are encouraged to present their qualifications and experience related to C&I systems, SCADA systems, PLCs, and health and safety regulations. SSE's commitment to diversity and inclusion means that every application will be considered on its merits, with the aim of building a team that can drive the company's renewable energy ambitions forward.

This expansive investment and recruitment initiative by SSE not only marks a significant step towards a sustainable future but also opens up a world of opportunities for professionals in the renewable energy sector. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, SSE is setting a new standard for the industry and inviting skilled individuals to be part of a transformative journey.