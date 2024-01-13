en English
en English
Economy

Sri Lanka’s Potential to Foster a Thriving AI Industry and Boost Economy

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Sri Lanka’s Potential to Foster a Thriving AI Industry and Boost Economy

The prospect of Sri Lanka becoming a central hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant dream, but a tangible possibility. The AI industry, with proper planning and strategic execution, could generate a staggering $5 billion in revenue, potentially escalating to $10 billion within five years. This transformation could be as impactful as the shift from coffee to tea plantations in the 19th century, a move that redefined Sri Lanka’s economic landscape.

Treating AI as a Priority

For the AI industry to thrive, it has to be considered a priority, much like South Korea’s Heavy and Chemical Industries Drive in the 1970s. This initiative transformed South Korea from a predominantly agricultural economy to an industrial powerhouse. Similarly, the Sri Lankan government’s strong backing and support are crucial to overcome challenges and facilitate growth in the AI industry.

Sri Lanka’s ICT Strengths

Sri Lanka boasts of significant strengths in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, which are pivotal for the development of the AI industry. The country’s ICT sector has seen a significant increase in export revenue, from $166 million in 2006 to $1.2 billion in 2021. Its success in exporting software products and services to various regions underscores the potential to establish robust trade connections with India, a leading developer and consumer of AI.

Strategizing for Success

To maximize these strengths and opportunities, a national-level strategy is required. The government needs to elevate AI to a priority industry, ensuring necessary support and protection from political, social, and economic shocks. The strategy should also focus on nurturing a thriving startup culture and leveraging Sri Lanka’s proximity to India to fuel the growth of the AI industry.

In conclusion, with the right mix of determination, strategy, and support, Sri Lanka can establish a thriving AI industry, catering to the global demand for AI solutions and becoming a significant contributor to the country’s economy.

Economy Sri Lanka Tech
Economy

