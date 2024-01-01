en English
India

Spotify’s Android Beta App Crashing: Users Awaiting Resolution

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Spotify’s Android Beta App Crashing: Users Awaiting Resolution

In a recent development, the Android version of the Spotify beta app has been reported to crash on smartphones, rendering the music streaming service unusable. The issue seems to be isolated to the ‘8.9.2.169’ beta version and has yet to be acknowledged by Spotify on a larger scale. Users from across the globe, including India, have been affected by this sudden anomaly.

Spotify’s Silent Response

Subscribers of the service are disgruntled, with many taking to social media platforms to air their grievances and seek a quick solution from Spotify. While the company has recognized its tests on a new AI playlist feature, it has remained silent on the app crashing issue. The technical analysis suggests the problem is restricted to the beta version of the app, and users are anxiously awaiting a fix.

Implications for Users

The app crash has predominantly affected users of Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro. Despite Spotify’s customer support suggesting exiting the beta program in the Play Store, uninstalling the app, and then reinstalling the stable version as a potential fix, the issue persists. The problem has also been reported on various other devices and operating systems, including the Realme RMX3311 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra running on Android 13.

Unresolved and Frustrating

The ongoing app crashing issue, reported since late December 2023, remains unresolved, causing frustration among users. Troubleshooting methods have failed to address the situation, and the suggested workaround of opting out of the beta program, uninstalling the app, and reinstalling the stable version results in the loss of downloaded content for offline use. This issue coinciding with New Year’s celebrations has been a significant inconvenience for Android users who are eagerly awaiting a resolution from Spotify.

India Music Tech
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

