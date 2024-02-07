Spent Hemp Biomass: A Sustainable Feed Ingredient for Dairy Cows

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainability and efficiency in the dairy industry, recent research has highlighted the potential of utilizing spent hemp biomass as an animal feed ingredient for dairy cows. This by-product, left behind after CBD extraction, has been the focus of a study conducted by an international research team, with their findings published in the esteemed Journal of Dairy Science. This investigation marks the first-ever examination of the effects of hemp biomass featuring measurable cannabinoid levels on dairy cows. The research, steered by Dr. Massimo Bionaz from Oregon State University, sought to ascertain the safety and influence of this feed on lactation performance and the overall health of dairy cows.

Advertisment

Spent Hemp Biomass: A New Player in Dairy Cow's Diet

The study involved 18 Jersey cows over the course of an eight-week trial, with one group fed spent hemp biomass and the other a control diet predominantly composed of alfalfa meal. Findings from the study indicated that while the spent hemp biomass led to a decrease in feed intake, likely due to its unfamiliar 'skunk' smell, it did not adversely impact milk production or the cows' health. Quite to the contrary, milk production saw a significant increase once the hemp was withdrawn from the cows' diet.

Implications for Sustainability in the Dairy Industry

Advertisment

The conclusions of this study suggest that spent hemp biomass is indeed safe for inclusion in dairy cow diets and could significantly contribute towards achieving sustainability and efficiency goals within the dairy industry. This is largely due to the nutritional benefits of hemp, its environmental sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and potential to improve milk production and overall cow health. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to give its approval for hemp or its byproducts to be used as livestock feed.

Further Research Required

While the findings are promising, further research is necessary to explore the long-term effects of spent hemp biomass on dairy cows, as well as the potential for cows to adapt to hemp in their diet. This pioneering study has laid the groundwork for future research into the use of hemp byproducts in the dairy industry, potentially propelling us towards a more sustainable and efficient future.