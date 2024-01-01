en English
Science & Technology

Spatial Computing in 2023: A Brave New Tech Frontier

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST
Spatial Computing in 2023: A Brave New Tech Frontier

The year 2023 marked a significant leap in the world of technology, with the advent of spatial computing coming to the forefront. This term, popularized by Apple with its anticipated Vision Pro device, encapsulates a new breed of technology characterized by wearable displays, the ability to sense surroundings, and user interfaces that rely on the user’s hands, eyes, and voice. The aim of these devices is to blend elements of augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) to create an interactive computing experience unlike any other.

Major Tech Players on the Spatial Computing Scene

Major tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, Magic Leap, Xreal, TCL, and Meta have released products that push the boundaries of this technology. However, none of these devices have yet been able to completely replace traditional computing devices such as laptops. The Apple Vision Pro, set to launch in 2024, aims to replace high-performance laptops but concerns have been raised regarding its comfort and weight. Other manufacturers such as Samsung and Immersed are also working on new XR headsets and smart glasses, signaling a shift towards improving AR and VR devices.

AR Headsets and Smart Glasses: A Glimpse into Spatial Computing

Microsoft’s HoloLens and Magic Leap are AR headsets with applications in the enterprise sector, held back from widespread consumer adoption due to their high pricing and lack of consumer-oriented software. On the other hand, smart glasses such as Xreal’s Air and Air 2, TCL’s RayNeo Air 2, and Rokid’s Max glasses provide a glimpse into the potential of spatial computing, but are not full solutions as they require connection to a computer for optimal experience.

VR Headsets: Immersive Experiences with Limitations

VR headsets like Meta’s Quest 2 and Quest Pro offer immersive experiences and some productivity applications but are still limited compared to the potential of spatial computing. Despite significant improvements, these headsets are yet to become practical for most people. The future of spatial computing holds immense potential for transforming how we interact with technology, with the promise of ordinary-looking glasses that can replace multiple devices, such as TVs, laptops, phones, and watches.

In conclusion, spatial computing remains an emerging technology with significant advancements yet to be made. While it shows promise, the road to widespread consumer adoption is a challenging journey filled with technological hurdles to overcome.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

