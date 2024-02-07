Spatial Computing: A Driver of New Revenue Streams and Challenges Ahead

Spatial computing, a technology that incorporates virtual reality (VR), is unlocking new avenues of revenue by facilitating immersive customer interactions and innovative collaborative methods. PwC studies have demonstrated that spatial computing can significantly enhance learning rates and bolster learner confidence. However, the successful deployment of this technology hinges more on its application rather than its intrinsic features.

Transforming Workflows with Spatial Computing

For businesses, the objective should not be merely to augment existing procedures in three dimensions. Instead, the ultimate goal should be to radically reimagine workflows. While the initial costs of hardware and development can be steep, the potential returns promise to be substantial, provided businesses harness this technology innovatively and their target audience embraces these novel experiences.

Challenges and Hurdles

Despite the promising future of spatial computing, several obstacles could hamper its widespread adoption. These include identity verification, ownership of assets, misinformation, data security, and the potential for nausea and discomfort among certain users.

Investment and Adoption Rate

The pace at which these technologies will be embraced is still uncertain, warranting a cautious approach towards investment. Roberto Hernandez, PwC's Global Metaverse Leader, advises against making substantial investments in this domain. Instead, he recommends small-scale investments and experiments as a prudent way of exploring the potential advantages of spatial computing.

Exploring the potential of Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset in the business market, it highlights the challenges in app availability and developer support. While funding for AR, VR, and metaverse startups has seen a dip, some venture capitalists (VCs) still believe in the Vision Pro's potential for enterprise adoption. The possibility of revenue diversification in the business market and the integration of the Vision Pro into Apple's device management process are also discussed.