Science & Technology

SparkFun Thing Plus Matter (MGM240P): A Game-Changer in IoT Development

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:35 am EST
SparkFun Thing Plus Matter (MGM240P): A Game-Changer in IoT Development

In the dynamic realm of IoT, a new player has emerged: The SparkFun Thing Plus Matter (MGM240P). This IoT development board, with its compact 5.84 x 22.9 cm design, is primed to revolutionize the creation of Matter-based smart home devices and a wide array of IoT projects.

Powerful Features, Compact Design

The SparkFun Thing Plus Matter board is compatible with the Thing Plus form factor and is powered by the MGM240P wireless module SoC Silicon Labs EFR32MG24 microcontroller. With a generous 1536 kB flash memory and 256 kB RAM, it is well-equipped to handle robust IoT operations. The board offers an array of wireless connectivity options, including 802.15.4 wireless protocols (Zigbee and Open Thread), Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3, making it Matter-ready.

Enhanced Development and Debugging

Developers can leverage the Simplicity Studio IDE for software development on multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac OSX, and Ubuntu. To optimize functionality, it is recommended that the board’s firmware be updated to the latest version. To aid in development, various examples are provided, including a Matter Light Over Thread example. However, to control Matter devices, a Google Home Dev account and a Google Hub are required.

Flexible Power Options and Expansion Capabilities

The SparkFun Thing Plus Matter board supports versatile power options including USB, Li-Po battery, or an external power supply. Moreover, with Qwiic connector compatibility, the board enables easy expansion with a variety of sensors and peripherals. For low-level debugging tasks, the board features an on-board debugger, further enhancing the development process.

Seamless Integration with Matter Ecosystem

The board’s support for the Matter protocol ensures interoperability among different IoT ecosystems, thereby fostering seamless integration. Its customization options through soldering headers and settings configurations, coupled with its suitability for a range of IoT projects, make the SparkFun Thing Plus Matter board an ideal choice for IoT developers looking to innovate within the Matter ecosystem.

Science & Technology Tech
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

