Spanish Startup Sateliot Eyes €30M Funding for Satellite Constellation Expansion

Spanish startup, Sateliot, is in pursuit of raising 30 million euros to bolster its nanosatellite constellation, a network that aims to link Internet of Things (IoT) devices in locations beyond the reach of terrestrial networks. The proposed expansion plan involves the addition of 64 nanosatellites, all of which will be compatible with 5G networking protocols. This compatibility is designed to facilitate customers’ use of mass-market devices without the need for specialised hardware.

Sateliot’s Journey So Far

Since its establishment in 2018, Sateliot has succeeded in raising a total of 28 million euros, split between 11 million in debt and 17 million in equity. This funding has been sourced from notable contributors, including tech giants Cellnex and Indra. Recently, the company secured a loan of 6 million euros from Banco Santander, further bolstering its financial resources.

Currently, Sateliot has two prototype satellites in low Earth orbit and has scheduled a SpaceX launch in 2024 for its first quartet of commercial satellites. The initial constellation is designed to support delay-tolerant applications in sectors such as agriculture and mining.

Gearing Up for Expansion

The Series B funding round is expected to provide the necessary financial support for the expansion to a 68-satellite fleet. The ultimate goal of Sateliot is to establish a colossal 250-nanosatellite constellation that offers near-real-time services on a global scale. The startup has already received over 150 million euros in binding orders from telcos.

A Similar Venture by Iridium Communications

In a parallel development, Iridium Communications announced its plans to provide messaging services directly to standard smartphones using cellular network protocols. This move mirrors Sateliot’s strategy of leveraging existing network protocols to extend connectivity to areas beyond the reach of traditional networks.