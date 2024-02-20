Soracom Leaps into Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, Redefining IoT Connectivity

On a brisk morning that heralds the future of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, Soracom, Inc., a subsidiary of KDDI, has officially announced its approval for listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market. Come March 26, 2024, the world will watch as Soracom takes a giant leap, not just for its stakeholders but for the entire realm of IoT connectivity. This pivotal moment is set against the backdrop of Soracom's impressive journey since its inception in 2015, charting a course through uncharted waters to connect over 6 million devices worldwide.

Advertisment

The Voyage to Innovation

From the start, Soracom was more than a company; it was a vision to interconnect the globe's disparate devices. Joining forces with the KDDI Group in 2017 bolstered Soracom’s mission, creating a synergy that propelled the company into the IoT stratosphere. The subsequent formation of capital alliances with industry titans such as Hitachi, Ltd., Nippon Gas Co., Ltd. (NICIGAS), Sony Group Corporation, and others by June 2021, underscored a collective commitment to advancing IoT innovation. This network of alliances has not only fortified Soracom's market presence but has also been instrumental in shaping a connected society poised for the future.

A Connected Society

Advertisment

At its core, Soracom's platform transcends mere connectivity; it's a catalyst for creating a connected society. With over 6 million devices humming in harmony across the globe, Soracom is at the forefront of an IoT revolution, driving advancements in industries as varied as healthcare, agriculture, and smart cities. The company's commitment to continuous technological innovation is a testament to its dedication to enhancing connected services and products globally, promising a future where the potential of IoT is not just imagined but realized.

Looking Ahead

As the calendar marks March 26, 2024, as a red-letter day, Soracom and its esteemed stakeholders, including KDDI, SECOM CO., LTD., Sourcenext Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Nippon Gas Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., and World Innovation Lab (WiL), stand on the cusp of a new era. This listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market is not merely a corporate milestone; it's a beacon for the IoT industry, signaling a future where connectivity is the cornerstone of innovation. Soracom’s journey from an ambitious startup to a global IoT platform has been marked by perseverance, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to its vision. As Soracom steps into the limelight of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, it carries not just the aspirations of its shareholders but the hopes of a connected world.

In the grand tapestry of technological evolution, Soracom's listing is a vivid thread, weaving together the past, present, and future of IoT connectivity. This moment is a culmination of years of hard work, strategic partnerships, and an unrelenting belief in the power of connection. As we look to the horizon, Soracom's voyage into the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market is not just a testament to its achievements but a promise of the limitless possibilities that lie ahead in creating a truly connected society.