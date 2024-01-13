en English
Automotive

Sony Unveils AFEELA: An Electric Car with PlayStation 5 Integration at CES 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Sony Unveils AFEELA: An Electric Car with PlayStation 5 Integration at CES 2024

Sony has unveiled its latest foray into the electric vehicle market, the AFEELA, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, a collaborative project with Honda. The AFEELA is an amalgamation of advanced technology and automobile engineering, blurring the lines between technology and lifestyle in a way that’s never been seen before.

Revolutionary Gaming Experience on the Go

The most striking feature of AFEELA is its integration with PlayStation 5’s remote play functionality. Leveraging a feature akin to the PS Portal, the vehicle enables users to stream games directly from their home console, right onto the expansive display on the car’s dashboard. This innovative feature not only redefines in-car entertainment but also adds a new facet to the gaming experience.

Dazzling Display and Immersive Audio

Taking the gaming experience a notch higher, AFEELA’s front bumper icon and internal lighting can adapt to reflect the game being played. For instance, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse logo can be displayed when the game is on. Adding to this immersive experience is Sony’s 360 audio, integrated into the seats and throughout the car, ensuring a surround sound environment that further enhances the gaming experience.

A High-tech Interior

Apart from its gaming features, AFEELA’s interior boasts of a high-tech feel. The touchscreen extends across the dashboard, offering a seamless blend of navigation, media display, and gaming. The car is equipped with a Yoke-shaped steering wheel, designed for optimal visibility of the expansive display.

However, as exciting as these features are, they raise practicality concerns. Questions about the frequency of use for in-car gaming, the safety of playing games while driving, and the overall appeal of these gaming features to a broad consumer base remain to be answered. The unveiling of AFEELA has sparked various opinions on electric cars, gaming features, and driving safety, opening up a new discourse on the convergence of technology and automobiles.

Automotive Gaming Tech
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

