Tech

Sony Rumored to Replace A7S Series with FX Series: An End of an Era?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Sony, the renowned electronics giant, is rumored to be mulling over a significant change in its camera lineup, possibly replacing its A7S series with the FX series. The much-anticipated FX3 II, expected to hit the market in March 2024, may succeed the Sony FX3 and potentially render the need for an A7S IV model redundant. This speculation has emerged as the A7S III, launched in 2020 as a video-focused camera, is now the oldest flagship in Sony’s lineup and might not get an update.

Comparing the A7S III and FX3

The A7S III and FX3 share several similarities, boasting a 12MP full-frame sensor, advanced processor, image stabilization, autofocus points, screen articulation, drive mode, and superior video capabilities. The main difference lies in the design, with the A7S III featuring an electronic viewfinder while the FX3 does not, assuming that videographers would prefer using an external monitor.

The A7S Legacy

Introduced in 2014, the A7S series revolutionized compact, full-frame video cameras. It is a testament to Sony’s innovative spirit in the realm of professional video technology, and its potential replacement signals a new era in the brand’s approach to the market.

Rumored Specifications of the FX3 II

While concrete information on the FX3 II’s specifications is still scarce, rumors suggest that it might feature a global shutter and support 4K 180p video shooting. It is also expected to be fanless, with an optional external EVF on offer. These rumors, however, originate from an unreliable source, and confirmation from Sony is still awaited.

Sony is expected to reveal official details by the end of March 2024, but the company might surprise enthusiasts with announcements at the upcoming CES 2024 and CP+ 2024 events. With such developments, 2024 is shaping up to be a transformative year for the camera industry, promising exciting new devices and advancements in imaging technology.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

