Gaming

Sony Revamps PS5 Slim with Vibrant, Metallic Finish Faceplates

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:58 am EST
Sony Revamps PS5 Slim with Vibrant, Metallic Finish Faceplates

Sony has spiced up the design of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim, introducing three new vibrant, metallic finish faceplates in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver. This move marks Sony’s deviation from the monochromatic design that characterized the console’s original release, signaling a nostalgic nod to the color customization that was a hallmark of earlier gaming console generations such as the PS3 Slim.

New Faceplates: A Blend of Style and Nostalgia

The introduction of these new detachable faceplates offers gamers an avenue to express their individuality through their consoles. The metallic finish of the faceplates adds a touch of sophistication to the console, aligning with Sony’s ‘Deep Earth’ collection, which graced the original PS5 console. This move not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the PS5 Slim but also evokes a sense of nostalgia among gamers who recall the colorful designs of earlier PlayStation models.

Affordability and Availability

Although Sony has yet to announce a specific release date for these faceplates, they are confirmed to be priced at an accessible $54.99 each. This pricing strategy positions the faceplates as a cost-effective option for gamers seeking to refurbish their consoles without breaking the bank. While the faceplates are not currently available in the official store, Sony assures gamers that they will be accessible from the start of 2024.

The PS5 Slim: A Compact Powerhouse

The PS5 Slim, while smaller than its predecessor, packs the same power as the original model. With a 30 percent decrease in volume, and a weight reduction of 18 percent and 24 percent for the standard and digital editions, respectively, the PS5 Slim is a compact powerhouse. The option to change protective shells further enhances its appeal and versatility, making it a desirable choice for gamers across the globe.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

