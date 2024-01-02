en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Sony FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 Lens: A Game-changer in Travel Photography

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Sony FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 Lens: A Game-changer in Travel Photography

The Sony FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens emerges as a game-changer in the realm of travel and landscape photography, offering a blend of compactness, versatility, and superior image quality. The lens, weighing a mere 5.9 oz, challenges the status quo by combining portability with a range of functionalities usually associated with bulkier counterparts.

Design and Durability

Its retractable design, dust- and moisture-resistant features ensure durability across varied weather conditions, making it a reliable companion for photographers on the go. The lens also pioneers a built-in aspherical element that helps reduce aberrations and distortion, thereby enhancing image quality.

Performance and Versatility

Equipped with a linear autofocus motor, the Sony FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens guarantees precise focusing, while a rounded seven-blade diaphragm produces aesthetically pleasing bokeh. Although the lens excels in delivering excellent center sharpness across its zoom range, the corner sharpness peaks at narrower apertures. Some barrel distortion and vignetting are evident but can be easily rectified.

Close-up Photography and Overall Impression

The lens’s minimum focusing distance of 11.8 inches extends its versatility to encompass close-up photography. The Sony FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens is a testament to Sony’s commitment to balancing portability with a robust feature set. It is an attractive option for photographers who prioritize mobility without compromising on key features.

0
Tech
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Speqta AB Announces Leadership Change: Gustav Westman to Take Over as Group CEO

By Waqas Arain

BMW Recalls 2024 4-Series Convertible Models Over Fire Risk

By BNN Correspondents

Microsoft Revolutionizes Windows Reinstallation with New Feature

By Salman Akhtar

Apple Podcasts: A Powerful Platform for Podcast Listeners and Creators

By Dil Bar Irshad

University of Saskatchewan Researchers Explore Therapeutic Potential o ...
@Health · 6 mins
University of Saskatchewan Researchers Explore Therapeutic Potential o ...
heart comment 0
Refresher Driving Courses for Seniors: A Step Towards Safer Roads

By Safak Costu

Refresher Driving Courses for Seniors: A Step Towards Safer Roads
NASA Astronauts Pioneer Biological Research in Space, as Agency Advocates for Legislative Support

By Shivani Chauhan

NASA Astronauts Pioneer Biological Research in Space, as Agency Advocates for Legislative Support
Understanding the Microbial Ecology of the Baltic Sea through Comprehensive Study

By Waqas Arain

Understanding the Microbial Ecology of the Baltic Sea through Comprehensive Study
Google Rolls Out Shortcut to Password Manager on Pixel Phones

By BNN Correspondents

Google Rolls Out Shortcut to Password Manager on Pixel Phones
Latest Headlines
World News
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
17 seconds
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
35 seconds
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
43 seconds
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
1 min
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
1 min
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
1 min
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
1 min
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
1 min
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
1 min
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app