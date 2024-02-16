Sony and Seagate Collaborate on Mass Production of Laser Diodes for 30 TB HDDs

In a landmark collaboration poised to redefine the boundaries of data storage, Sony Group has joined forces with Seagate to spearhead the mass production of laser diodes pivotal for 30 terabyte hard disk drives (HDDs). This partnership not only doubles the regular storage capacity but also marks a significant leap in technological advancement. With a strategic investment of 5 billion yen across factories in Japan and Thailand, Sony is at the forefront of nurturing this innovative technology. This initiative is set to revolutionize how data centers manage the burgeoning volumes of data, offering a solution that accommodates more data within the same physical confines. At the heart of this breakthrough is Seagate's introduction of the Exos Mozaic 3+ hard drive, which is equipped with Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology, setting a new industry standard with a staggering 30 terabyte capacity.

The Genesis of a Data Revolution

The Exos Mozaic 3+ hard drive represents a paradigm shift in data storage, featuring 10 platters with an initial capacity of 3 TB each. Future plans aim to escalate this figure to an astonishing 5 TB per platter. The secret ingredient? HAMR technology's vertical nano-photon laser, which heats the platters to enable higher sequential read and write speeds. This innovation is complemented by Seagate's development of new components, including the Gen 7 Spintronic Reader and a new chipset for managing the drive. The drive's competitive pricing, estimated at $450-460, positions it as an attractive proposition for corporate users and data centers alike, heralding a new era of storage efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Mozaic 3+: The Architecture of Capacity

The Mozaic 3+ platform is not just about larger storage capacities; it's a testament to Seagate's commitment to addressing the exponential growth of data, especially that generated by AI production. By integrating unique HAMR technology, the Mozaic 3+ hard drives boast unprecedented storage capabilities, starting from 3 TB per disk. The technology's cornerstone, a super lattice structure, battles magnetic instability, while a plasmonic write head heats the disk to over 426°C. Additionally, a Gen 7 spintronic read head ensures accurate and fast data reading, complemented by a 12 nm integrated controller that guarantees data mobility and integrity. This confluence of innovations propels the Mozaic platform, powered by HAMR, to new heights, transforming data bits, increasing surface density, and ensuring magnetic and thermal stability. The result? A seismic shift in how much data can be stored on each disk.

Exos Mozaic 3+: A Chronicle of Advancement

Seagate's unveiling of the new Exos Mozaic 3 family, capable of storing a maximum of 30 Terabytes, is more than a technological milestone; it's a historical moment that underscores the exponential progression of storage technology. The leap from the Seagate ST-225 hard drive introduced in 1985, which had a capacity of 20 megabytes, to today's 30 terabyte Exos Mozaic 3+ drives is a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation. The Exos Mozaic 3+ drives employ HAMR technology, utilizing a small laser on the drive's recording head to heat a spot on the recording media. This process lowers the magnetic coercivity before the magnetic recording head writes the bit onto the media, enabling the storage of more than 3 terabytes per platter—a significant enhancement over traditional PMR technology.

In an era where data is not just king but the currency of the digital domain, the collaboration between Sony Group and Seagate to mass-produce laser diodes for 30 terabyte HDDs is a game-changer. This partnership underscores a shared vision for a future where data centers can store more data in the same physical space, leveraging innovative technology to meet the demands of an increasingly data-driven world. The Exos Mozaic 3+ hard drive, with its groundbreaking HAMR technology, represents a leap forward in storage capacity and efficiency, promising to shape the landscape of data storage in ways we are just beginning to imagine.