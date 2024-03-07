Sonitor Unveils SonitorONE: Revolutionizing RTLS with Unified Tech Platform at HIMSS 2024

Sonitor Technologies, Inc., a leader in real-time locating systems (RTLS), announced the launch of SonitorONE, a groundbreaking solution that consolidates up to six locating technologies into a single platform. This innovative approach, revealed at HIMSS 2024, promises to transform the RTLS market by offering more efficient, cost-effective options for precise and zonal locating.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing RTLS Technology

Arne Øyen, Group CEO of Sonitor, emphasized that SonitorONE is the result of extensive experience in RTLS deployments, addressing the industry's need for a unified solution. It supports six locating technologies, reducing the necessity for multiple systems and thereby decreasing hardware requirements. Matt Crane, CEO at Sonitor Technologies, Inc., highlighted the platform's ability to require 50% fewer devices than competitors, significantly lowering the total cost of ownership while simplifying installation and maintenance processes. SonitorONE's introduction is backed by an industry-leading warranty, showcasing the company's confidence in its innovation.

Setting New Standards in RTLS

Sonitor's latest offering not only represents a leap forward in technology but also stands out as a testament to the company's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes and operational efficiency. Rated as the 2024 Best in KLAS RTLS vendor, Sonitor has consistently led the way in delivering reliable, user-centric solutions. The SonitorONE platform is poised to set new benchmarks in the RTLS sector by offering a versatile, scalable solution that caters to diverse user requirements.

Attendees of HIMSS 2024 are invited to booth 3433 to explore the future of RTLS technology with SonitorONE. The team behind this innovative platform will provide insights into its capabilities and advantages, demonstrating how it supports clinical workflow and engineering needs effectively. This event marks a significant milestone for Sonitor Technologies, reaffirming its position as a pioneer in the RTLS field and a contributor to the advancement of healthcare technology.