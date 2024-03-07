Sonarverse Secures $7M Seed Funding to Revolutionize On-Chain Data Analysis Across Major Blockchains

IRVINE, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonarverse, a vital player in the crypto data infrastructure realm, has successfully closed a $7 million seed funding round led by BlockTower Capital. This strategic investment, supported by United Overseas Bank, Aglaé Ventures, Third Prime Ventures, Ocular Funds, Aptos, FBG, and FJ Labs, positions Sonarverse to advance its mission of simplifying access to comprehensive, high-quality blockchain data for investors and institutions worldwide.

Addressing the Data Challenge

In today's rapidly evolving blockchain landscape, the demand for reliable, actionable on-chain data is more critical than ever. Thomas Klocanas of BlockTower Capital highlights the challenges institutions face in obtaining useful data, citing fragmented sources and quality issues that hinder effective risk management and strategy development. Sonarverse's platform promises to eliminate these obstacles by offering a unified source of high-quality, multi-chain data, enabling investors to make informed decisions with confidence.

Revolutionizing Blockchain Data Accessibility

Sonarverse leverages cutting-edge technology to provide curated, reliable datasets for more than 30 chains, utilizing Snowflake's big data technology for seamless data sharing. This approach not only simplifies the data acquisition process for financial institutions but also enhances their ability to quickly derive actionable intelligence from complex blockchain metrics. The platform's state-of-the-art data visualization capabilities further empower users to efficiently analyze wallet activities, token volumes, and other critical on-chain metrics across various blockchains.

Shaping the Future of Digital Assets

As the blockchain and digital asset sectors continue to mature, Sonarverse's innovative data infrastructure is set to play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between traditional finance and the burgeoning world of blockchain technology. Vanessa Grellet of Aglaé Ventures and Sonarverse Founder and CEO Patrick Kim underscore the platform's potential to redefine how financial institutions engage with and invest in blockchain technology, ensuring compliance with rigorous standards and broadening the coverage of blockchain networks. Sonarverse's commitment to providing enterprise-grade data infrastructure underscores its dedication to shaping the future of blockchain technology and digital asset investment.

For more information about Sonarverse and its transformative impact on the blockchain, crypto, and digital asset sectors, visit www.sonarverse.com.