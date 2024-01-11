en English
Tech

Software Update Adds New Features and Fixes Bugs in Version 0.3.420

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Software Update Adds New Features and Fixes Bugs in Version 0.3.420

In May 2016, the software application version 0.3.420 rolled out significant updates, presenting a range of bug fixes and novel features. The new release, besides addressing a host of concerns, also introduced remarkable improvements to enhance user experience.

Key Bug Fixes

The update addressed an option parsing bug that affected list commands, eliminating redundant tag updates that bogged down the system. It also attended to compatibility issues with the kwin window manager, tactfully bypassing its ‘focus stealing prevention’ policy. Furthermore, the update fixed an image file type detection bug and resolved a critical problem where video playbacks resulted in errors, as highlighted in Issue 13.

Contributions by Ahmed El-Mahmoudy

A key player in this release, Ahmed El-Mahmoudy, introduced support for video subtitles, a feature that significantly enhances user interaction with multimedia files. In addition to this, El-Mahmoudy added functionality to adjust video opacity using the A/a keys, providing users with an option to customize their viewing experience.

New Features Introduced

Besides the bug fixes, the update also came with several new features. A notable addition is the fullscreen mode option that allows users to optimize their viewing area. Another valuable functionality is the ability to set the initial playback volume, giving users control over their audio experience from the start. The software, in its new avatar, also ignores symlinks during directory crawls, enhancing the efficiency of file navigation.

While these updates and features are specific to the version 0.3.420 of this software application, they reflect a broader trend in the tech world. Software enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates are continually being rolled out to improve user experience and maintain system integrity. As users, staying informed about these changes can help us make the most of the tools at our disposal.

Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

