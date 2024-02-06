Snap Inc. Braces for Q4 Results Amidst Geopolitical Turmoil and Workforce Cuts

On February 6, social media giant Snap Inc. prepares to unveil its fiscal results for the fourth quarter, immediately after market closure, with a follow-up conference call slated for 6 pm ET. The announcement comes in the wake of CEO Evan Spiegel's previous quarter report, which had registered a year-on-year revenue upswing of 5% and a 12% surge in daily active users (DAUs), culminating in a staggering count of 406 million.

Projected Numbers and Forecasts

The company has set its sights on Q4 DAUs in the ballpark of 410 to 412 million and projected a revenue spectrum between $1.32 billion and $1.375 billion. If realized, these figures could translate into an anticipated growth rate ranging from 2% to 6%. Furthermore, the company estimates the Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 to oscillate between $65 million and $105 million.

Impact of Geopolitical Instabilities

However, the recent tumult in the Middle East has cast a shadow over advertising expenditures, prompting Snap to abstain from providing concrete guidance for Q4. Complementing these developments, Snap recently disclosed plans to slim down its workforce by 10% in a bid to restructure, leading to expected pre-tax charges landing anywhere between $55 million and $75 million, primarily attributed to severance payouts.

Analysts' Opinions and Forecasts

The financial community remains divided over Snap's prospective performance. On one hand, firms like Citi, Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Guggenheim, and Deutsche Bank have upgraded their ratings and escalated their price targets, buoyed by potential revenue growth, enhancements in the advertising platform, and strategic alliances. On the flip side, Oppenheimer has sounded a note of caution, arguing that the company's share price might be factoring in an overly rosy perspective on ad revenue growth.

As it stands, the consensus forecasts lean towards expectations of $1.38 billion in revenue and earnings per share of 6 cents for the quarter ending in December, marking an improvement from the 5 cents per share projected 90 days ago.