SMD Expands with New Distribution Facility, Creating 52 Jobs Amidst Green Energy Push

In a significant move for the subsea robotics sector, SMD has unveiled its new distribution center at New York Industrial Estate, signaling a major step in the company's ambitious expansion strategy. The 53-year-old company, originally a university spin-out, has transitioned from its modest beginnings to spearhead innovation in the industry, with plans to generate a UK turnover of £75m this year, up from £54m last year.

Strategic Expansion and Job Creation

SMD's latest facility spans 15,000 sqft, replacing a smaller space at its Turbinia Works headquarters in Wallsend. This move is part of a broader growth plan that includes the launch of three additional facilities aimed at bolstering research and development, service capacity, and the production of cutting-edge all-electric remotely operated undersea vehicles (WROVs). Chairman Mike Jones highlighted the company's pivot towards more service revenue and innovation, particularly in electric drive technology and 'over the horizon' controls, in response to the industry's evolving demands.

With around £5m invested in its pioneering all-electric WROVs, SMD is positioning itself at the forefront of the green energy transition. These vehicles, lauded for their efficiency and reduced part usage, cater to the growing needs of the offshore renewables market and ongoing oil and gas projects. This focus on sustainability and efficiency reflects SMD's commitment to innovation and its role in the broader green energy revolution.

Community Impact and Future Prospects

The opening ceremony, officiated by North Tyneside mayor Dame Norma Redfearn, underscored SMD's significant contribution to the local economy and its status as a key employer in the region. The new distribution hub is expected to create numerous job opportunities, further cementing SMD's role in the community and its contribution to the North East's burgeoning green energy sector. As SMD eyes a turnover of £100m by 2027, its journey from a kitchen table to an industry leader embodies the transformative power of innovation and resilience.

As SMD embarks on this exciting phase of growth and innovation, its story is not just about expanding operations or boosting turnover. It's a narrative of adaptation, sustainability, and community engagement, illustrating the dynamic interplay between local businesses and global challenges. SMD's journey underscores the potential of innovative technology and strategic foresight to drive economic growth and environmental stewardship, setting a precedent for others in the industry and beyond.