Smartwatches of 2023: Essential Personal Devices Reshaping Our Routines

Once a novelty, smartwatches have evolved into indispensable personal devices, integrating seamlessly into our daily routines and reshaping our health and sleep tracking habits. 2023 saw an array of impressive models that redefine the boundaries of wearable technology.

Apple’s Dominance Continues

The Apple Watch Series 9 topped the chart for iPhone users. Its brighter display and new features like the S9 SiC chip enabling double tap gesture and on-device Siri were highlights. However, the ultimate choice for iPhone aficionados was the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Ultra 2 offered a tactile rotating crown, an Action button, and improved tracking capabilities when paired with an iPhone 15.

Samsung’s Strong Contender

For Android users, the Samsung’s Galaxy Watch6 emerged as the top choice. It delivered a larger display and sapphire crystal protection, running on Google’s Wear OS 4 with One UI Watch 5. The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic brought back the much-loved rotating bezel and offered a premium design. However, enthusiasts were left wanting a ‘Pro’ version.

Other Noteworthy Smartwatches

The Huawei Watch GT 4 made waves with its two-week battery life and affordability, albeit at the cost of fewer ‘smart’ features. The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro garnered attention for its dual-band GPS and value for money, despite availability issues. The Google Pixel Watch 2 distinguished itself with its aesthetic design, Fitbit integration, and improved battery life. Other notable mentions included the Garmin Venu 3S, Amazfit GTR 4, and Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5, each offering unique features and commendable battery life, despite a higher price tag.

The common thread among all smartwatches, however, remained their short battery life, with Apple’s offerings lasting only a day.