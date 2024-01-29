Smarttech247 Reports Decrease in Pretax Profit but Remains Optimistic about Future Growth

Smarttech247 Group PLC, a Cork-based provider of artificial intelligence-enhanced cybersecurity services, has reported a decrease in pretax profit for the financial year that ended July 31. Figures fell from EUR 1.5 million in the previous year to EUR 204,000. This downturn in profit comes in the wake of substantial increases in both administrative costs and cost of sales. Administrative costs surged by 81% to hit EUR 7.0 million, up from EUR 3.9 million. The cost of sales witnessed a 15% increase, rising to EUR 5.4 million from EUR 4.7 million. In addition, the company's income tax expenses more than doubled from EUR 156,000 to EUR 371,000.

A Positive Outlook Despite Financial Downturn

Despite these financial challenges, Executive Chair Ronan Murphy remains optimistic about the company's future growth prospects. This optimism is fueled by the ongoing global threat of cyberattacks, which carry significant potential for serious consequences. To help mitigate the impact of such attacks and manage incidents effectively, the company has highlighted its managed detection and response capabilities as a key asset.

Smarttech247 has experienced a positive start to FY2024, characterized by new contract wins and renewals of existing contracts. This suggests a strong outlook for continued progress in the current fiscal year. One major factor contributing to this positive outlook is the company's managed detection and response platform, VisionX. Touted for its ability to provide comprehensive security orchestration around the clock, VisionX is poised to play a significant role in the company's future growth.

Strategic Partnerships and Revenue Growth

Smarttech247's CEO, Raluca Saceanu, echoed Murphy's optimism and highlighted the company's strategic partnerships with leading companies such as Forcepoint, SentinelOne, Abnormal Security, and Splunk. These partnerships, coupled with a 19.3% revenue growth that brought the total to €12.2m, have positioned Smarttech247 for growth in the cybersecurity sector. Despite these promising indicators, the company's share price has fallen 37% since listing on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

In conclusion, Smarttech247's financial year ended with a decrease in profit despite significant increases in revenue and gross profit. However, with strategic partnerships, new contract wins, and a strong start to FY2024, the company is well-positioned for growth in the increasingly relevant cybersecurity sector.