Smartphones

Realme 12 Pro+ Debuts at CES 2024: A New Benchmark in Mid-Range Smartphones

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
Realme 12 Pro+ Debuts at CES 2024: A New Benchmark in Mid-Range Smartphones

In a groundbreaking move, Realme, the electronics firm associated with Oppo and OnePlus, introduced the new Realme 12 Pro+ at its inaugural Consumer Electronics Show (CES) appearance. The mid-range smartphone’s star feature is its 3x periscope zoom camera with optical stabilization, a first-of-its-kind in this price segment.

Setting the Bar with Advanced Camera Features

The Realme 12 Pro+ camera sports a larger sensor to boost low-light photography, thereby outperforming the sensors found in the iPhone 15 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor is 2.6 times bigger, capturing 1.8 times more light. This enhancement allows the smartphone to sustain the use of its periscope camera in low-light settings, where other devices might switch to their primary camera and resort to digital zoom.

Swiss Luxury Meets Smartphone Design

The Realme 12 Pro+ is a product of a unique collaboration with Swiss luxury watch designer Ollivier Savéo. The phone features an elegant golden fluted bezel and a polished sunburst dial, available in white or blue. It comes with a vegan leather strap, further accentuating the device’s aesthetic appeal.

A New Benchmark in Computational Photography

The device also includes a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and optical stabilization. While details about the ultra-wide camera remain scarce, the phone’s capabilities are further enhanced by Realme’s ‘MasterShot Algorithm’ for computational photography. This feature facilitates RAW processing, traditionally reserved for flagship smartphones. The specific Qualcomm mid-range processor used, however, hasn’t been disclosed.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to influence the mid-range smartphone market in 2024 significantly and could pressurize industry heavyweights like Apple and Samsung to upgrade their flagships. As anticipation builds, further details on the smartphone’s specs and pricing remain to be unveiled.

Smartphones
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

