Realme 12 Pro: A Luxury Watch-Inspired Smartphone with a Competitive Edge

The Realme 12 Pro, a new entrant in the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone arena, is a device inspired by the aesthetics of luxury watches, sporting a polished sunburst dial encased within a golden bezel. The unboxing reveals a clear case, a SIM ejector tool, a 67-watt SUPERVOOC charger, and a USB-A to C cable, all designed to provide an opulent user experience.

Design and Build

The rear panel of the Realme 12 Pro is crafted from textured vegan leather, which gives it a premium feel. However, this material is a dust magnet, somewhat compromising the otherwise luxurious appearance. The camera system set into this panel comprises a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens, all designed to capture images with remarkable detail, color fidelity, and excellent exposure management.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Realme 12 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1 chip, working in tandem with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Early tests show the smartphone delivering a smooth performance, even while running demanding games. The Realme UI, layered atop Android 14, offers a slick and intuitive user interface. The phone also houses a 5,000 mAh battery, which charges rapidly with the included charger.

Display Concerns and Overview

The smartphone's display brightness, though, has raised some eyebrows. The 800 nits may not be adequate for use under direct sunlight. Despite this concern, the Realme 12 Pro appears to offer a compelling performance package for its price range. A detailed review of the device is forthcoming, which should shed further light on its pros and cons.