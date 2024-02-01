OnePlus 12 Unveils 'ProXDR' with First Software Update

In an exciting development for tech enthusiasts, OnePlus has released the first software update for its OnePlus 12 smartphone. The update unveils the 'ProXDR' feature integrated into the Google Photos app, thereby enhancing the photo viewing experience for users. ProXDR is OnePlus's innovative take on UltraHDR, designed to amplify the brightness and color spectrum of UltraHDR content.
'ProXDR' and 'Master Mode' Enhance OnePlus 12's Photographic Capabilities
With the introduction of 'ProXDR,' OnePlus 12 users can now view their UltraHDR photos in a more vibrant format when using Google Photos. This significant update, with an imposing file size of nearly 7GB, is currently being rolled out to OnePlus 12 owners and will also come pre-installed on all new devices.
Alongside 'ProXDR,' the update rolls out 'Master Mode,' a professional camera interface developed collaboratively with Hasselblad. This addition aims to provide users with a more sophisticated camera experience, further enhancing the OnePlus 12's photographic capabilities.
OnePlus 12: A Pioneering Flagship Smartphone
OnePlus 12 has garnered attention for its stellar gaming performance and speed, backed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing the overall user experience. Furthermore, the update to OxygenOS 14.0.0.404 enables the OnePlus 12 to capture photos in Ultra HDR and supports SDR dimming, making it the company's most capable camera to date.
Minor Fixes and the Road Ahead
Despite there being no significant reported issues with NFC, Wi-Fi, and the fingerprint sensor, the software update also includes minor fixes for these features. This proactive approach underscores OnePlus's commitment to delivering a seamless user experience. Early pre-orders of the OnePlus 12 are expected to arrive shortly, even though the smartphone is still listed as available for pre-order.