New Feature Turns Samsung Galaxy Phones into Webcams for Windows PCs

At CES 2024, tech giants Microsoft and Samsung unveiled a groundbreaking feature, set to revolutionize the way Samsung Galaxy phone users engage with their Windows computers. In a first of its kind, this innovation will allow users to transform their smartphones into webcams for their Windows PCs. The feature is primed to debut on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series, with plans to roll it out to a broader range of devices in due course.

Transforming Smartphones into Webcams

With the new feature, Samsung Galaxy users will enjoy the flexibility to toggle between the phone’s front and rear cameras, offering a wider range of view during video calls or virtual meetings. Additionally, users will be able to adjust the frame to incorporate more speakers or to navigate the room, making this feature particularly useful in dynamic work or study environments.

Moreover, the feature brings along video enhancement options such as background blur and auto framing. These add-ons are designed to optimize the video output for various working conditions, ensuring that users always present their best selves, irrespective of their surroundings.

Compatibility and Accessibility

The compatibility requirement for this feature is One UI 1.0 or higher, which equates to Android 9.0 or higher. This makes a considerable number of Samsung phones eligible to tap into this feature. While no specific timeline has been shared for the feature’s rollout to other devices, its inception was hinted at several months ago when code related to it was discovered in the Link to Windows app.

To utilize this revolutionary feature, users must install the Link to Windows app on both their Galaxy phone and PC. Additionally, both devices must be logged into the same Microsoft account and connected to the same Wi-Fi network to ensure seamless operation.

Samsung’s Ecosystem Enhancement

On a broader scale, Samsung is also bolstering its ecosystem by integrating a function that enables users to manage text messages from their phone on their computer. This mirrors the ecosystem approach taken by Apple, offering users a seamless cross-device experience that is both efficient and intuitive.