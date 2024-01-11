en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Smartphones

New Feature Turns Samsung Galaxy Phones into Webcams for Windows PCs

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
New Feature Turns Samsung Galaxy Phones into Webcams for Windows PCs

At CES 2024, tech giants Microsoft and Samsung unveiled a groundbreaking feature, set to revolutionize the way Samsung Galaxy phone users engage with their Windows computers. In a first of its kind, this innovation will allow users to transform their smartphones into webcams for their Windows PCs. The feature is primed to debut on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series, with plans to roll it out to a broader range of devices in due course.

Transforming Smartphones into Webcams

With the new feature, Samsung Galaxy users will enjoy the flexibility to toggle between the phone’s front and rear cameras, offering a wider range of view during video calls or virtual meetings. Additionally, users will be able to adjust the frame to incorporate more speakers or to navigate the room, making this feature particularly useful in dynamic work or study environments.

Moreover, the feature brings along video enhancement options such as background blur and auto framing. These add-ons are designed to optimize the video output for various working conditions, ensuring that users always present their best selves, irrespective of their surroundings.

Compatibility and Accessibility

The compatibility requirement for this feature is One UI 1.0 or higher, which equates to Android 9.0 or higher. This makes a considerable number of Samsung phones eligible to tap into this feature. While no specific timeline has been shared for the feature’s rollout to other devices, its inception was hinted at several months ago when code related to it was discovered in the Link to Windows app.

To utilize this revolutionary feature, users must install the Link to Windows app on both their Galaxy phone and PC. Additionally, both devices must be logged into the same Microsoft account and connected to the same Wi-Fi network to ensure seamless operation.

Samsung’s Ecosystem Enhancement

On a broader scale, Samsung is also bolstering its ecosystem by integrating a function that enables users to manage text messages from their phone on their computer. This mirrors the ecosystem approach taken by Apple, offering users a seamless cross-device experience that is both efficient and intuitive.

0
Smartphones
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Smartphones

See more
5 hours ago
Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Unboxing the Mid-Range Game Changer
Technology giant, Redmi, has added another feather to its cap with the launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, a mid-range smartphone brimming with features that could give its rivals a run for their money. The device was recently unveiled, and the unboxing of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has revealed a plethora of exciting
Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Unboxing the Mid-Range Game Changer
Google Expands Smart Home Integration at CES 2024
1 day ago
Google Expands Smart Home Integration at CES 2024
Mastering Smartphone Photography: Composition Techniques to Enhance Your Shots
1 day ago
Mastering Smartphone Photography: Composition Techniques to Enhance Your Shots
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Energy-Efficient LTPO Displays Across All Models
19 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Energy-Efficient LTPO Displays Across All Models
MKBHD's 2023 Blind Smartphone Camera Test: An Unexpected Victory for Pixel 7a
20 hours ago
MKBHD's 2023 Blind Smartphone Camera Test: An Unexpected Victory for Pixel 7a
Kohler Unleashes Next-Gen Smart Home Wellness Devices at CES 2024
22 hours ago
Kohler Unleashes Next-Gen Smart Home Wellness Devices at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
26 seconds
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
46 seconds
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
1 min
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
1 min
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
2 mins
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
3 mins
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Tennessee House Introduces New Rules Amid Ongoing Tensions
3 mins
Tennessee House Introduces New Rules Amid Ongoing Tensions
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
5 mins
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
7 mins
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app