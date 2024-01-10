MKBHD’s 2023 Blind Smartphone Camera Test: An Unexpected Victory for Pixel 7a

In a riveting revelation, the 2023 blind smartphone camera test conducted by Marques Brownlee of MKBHD YouTube channel concluded with some unexpected winners. Twenty flagship smartphones engaged in a fierce competition across three diverse photographic scenarios – daylight, low-light, and portrait mode. The contest was meticulously designed to eradicate brand biases, with undisclosed brand names during the voting process. Millions of global participants cast their votes on a dedicated website, leading to a ranking system based on the Elo rating which dwelled on the comparative photographic outcomes.

Daylight Wonders and Low-light Mastery

As the dust of the competition settled, Google’s Pixel 7a, the most affordable in Google’s lineup, emerged victorious in the daylight photography category. It was a moment of triumph for the underdog, defying the expectations of many tech enthusiasts. Following in close succession were the Google Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open, both folding phones, securing the second and third positions respectively. This turn of events challenged the prevalent notion that folding phones possess inferior cameras compared to their traditional counterparts.

In the domain of low-light photography, the iPhone 15 Pro showcased its prowess, outshining the competition. The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a trailed closely, securing the second and third spots respectively. These results underscore the technological advancements in smartphone cameras, enabling them to capture high-quality photos even in challenging light conditions.

A Portrait of Excellence

The portrait mode contest became the playground of the Pixel 8 Pro, which bagged the top spot. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and iPhone 15 Pro followed as runner-ups, reflecting the high standard of smartphone camera technology.

A Sweeping Victory for Google

When the scores from all categories were combined, the Pixel 7a was declared the best smartphone camera, with the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold completing a sweep for Google. These results highlight Google’s commitment to superior camera technology and the impressive photographic capabilities of their Pixel devices. Additionally, the Pixel 7a clinched victory in the votes-per-dollar category, reinforcing its incredible value proposition.

In conclusion, the 2023 blind smartphone camera test conducted by Marques Brownlee challenges the conventional wisdom about smartphone camera performance. It not only celebrates the underdogs and affordable options but also underscores the significant strides in camera technology among folding phones.