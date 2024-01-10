en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Smartphones

MKBHD’s 2023 Blind Smartphone Camera Test: An Unexpected Victory for Pixel 7a

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
MKBHD’s 2023 Blind Smartphone Camera Test: An Unexpected Victory for Pixel 7a

In a riveting revelation, the 2023 blind smartphone camera test conducted by Marques Brownlee of MKBHD YouTube channel concluded with some unexpected winners. Twenty flagship smartphones engaged in a fierce competition across three diverse photographic scenarios – daylight, low-light, and portrait mode. The contest was meticulously designed to eradicate brand biases, with undisclosed brand names during the voting process. Millions of global participants cast their votes on a dedicated website, leading to a ranking system based on the Elo rating which dwelled on the comparative photographic outcomes.

Daylight Wonders and Low-light Mastery

As the dust of the competition settled, Google’s Pixel 7a, the most affordable in Google’s lineup, emerged victorious in the daylight photography category. It was a moment of triumph for the underdog, defying the expectations of many tech enthusiasts. Following in close succession were the Google Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open, both folding phones, securing the second and third positions respectively. This turn of events challenged the prevalent notion that folding phones possess inferior cameras compared to their traditional counterparts.

In the domain of low-light photography, the iPhone 15 Pro showcased its prowess, outshining the competition. The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a trailed closely, securing the second and third spots respectively. These results underscore the technological advancements in smartphone cameras, enabling them to capture high-quality photos even in challenging light conditions.

A Portrait of Excellence

The portrait mode contest became the playground of the Pixel 8 Pro, which bagged the top spot. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and iPhone 15 Pro followed as runner-ups, reflecting the high standard of smartphone camera technology.

A Sweeping Victory for Google

When the scores from all categories were combined, the Pixel 7a was declared the best smartphone camera, with the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold completing a sweep for Google. These results highlight Google’s commitment to superior camera technology and the impressive photographic capabilities of their Pixel devices. Additionally, the Pixel 7a clinched victory in the votes-per-dollar category, reinforcing its incredible value proposition.

In conclusion, the 2023 blind smartphone camera test conducted by Marques Brownlee challenges the conventional wisdom about smartphone camera performance. It not only celebrates the underdogs and affordable options but also underscores the significant strides in camera technology among folding phones.

0
Smartphones
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Smartphones

See more
1 hour ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Energy-Efficient LTPO Displays Across All Models
Samsung is marking a significant milestone in its product line with the introduction of the Galaxy S24 series, set to feature Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) displays across all its models. This state-of-the-art technology allows the refresh rate to be reduced to as low as 1Hz when displaying static content such as emails or texts, leading
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Energy-Efficient LTPO Displays Across All Models
Amazon Introduces Matter Casting: Revolutionizing Smart Device Interoperability
16 hours ago
Amazon Introduces Matter Casting: Revolutionizing Smart Device Interoperability
CES 2024: A Grand Showcase of Tech Innovations and Future Directions
18 hours ago
CES 2024: A Grand Showcase of Tech Innovations and Future Directions
Kohler Unleashes Next-Gen Smart Home Wellness Devices at CES 2024
5 hours ago
Kohler Unleashes Next-Gen Smart Home Wellness Devices at CES 2024
Google Expands Smart Home Integration at CES 2024
10 hours ago
Google Expands Smart Home Integration at CES 2024
HONOR Magic6 Lite: Mid-Range Smartphone with High-End Appeal
15 hours ago
HONOR Magic6 Lite: Mid-Range Smartphone with High-End Appeal
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
6 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
6 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
6 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
9 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
15 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
18 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
20 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
20 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
21 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
23 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app