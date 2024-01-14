en English
Smartphones

HONOR X9b 5G: A New Standard in Smartphone Durability and Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
HONOR X9b 5G: A New Standard in Smartphone Durability and Performance

The HONOR X9b 5G has set a new standard in smartphone durability and performance, earning a five-star overall drop resistance certification from the Swiss firm SGS. This recognition is attributed to its innovative three-level chassis protection system and a cushioning material with micron-sized pores that effectively absorb impacts, making it an ultra-durable smartphone.

Impressive Features

Equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display, the HONOR X9b 5G retains the circular camera island design, an aesthetic feature reminiscent of its predecessor, the HONOR X9a 5G. It brags a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens, together with a 16MP front camera. The device also introduces ‘Falcon Capture’ and motion-sensing capture features, promising an elevated photography experience.

Advanced Specifications

On the performance front, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and offers a storage capacity of 12GB + 256GB. The device houses a 5800mAh battery with a 35-watt supercharge capability, ensuring extended usage duration and swift charging time. The phone runs on MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13, promising a sleek and advanced user interface.

Availability and Offers

The HONOR X9b 5G comes in diverse color variants, including Sunrise Orange, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black. It supports various connectivity options, including 5G compatibility, and can be purchased online and at HONOR Experience and Partner Stores. As part of a pre-order promotion, customers will receive a complimentary HONOR Gift Box and HONOR Choice X5 Earbuds.

Smartphones
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

