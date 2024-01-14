HONOR X9b 5G: A New Standard in Smartphone Durability and Performance

The HONOR X9b 5G has set a new standard in smartphone durability and performance, earning a five-star overall drop resistance certification from the Swiss firm SGS. This recognition is attributed to its innovative three-level chassis protection system and a cushioning material with micron-sized pores that effectively absorb impacts, making it an ultra-durable smartphone.

Impressive Features

Equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display, the HONOR X9b 5G retains the circular camera island design, an aesthetic feature reminiscent of its predecessor, the HONOR X9a 5G. It brags a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens, together with a 16MP front camera. The device also introduces ‘Falcon Capture’ and motion-sensing capture features, promising an elevated photography experience.

Advanced Specifications

On the performance front, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and offers a storage capacity of 12GB + 256GB. The device houses a 5800mAh battery with a 35-watt supercharge capability, ensuring extended usage duration and swift charging time. The phone runs on MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13, promising a sleek and advanced user interface.

Availability and Offers

The HONOR X9b 5G comes in diverse color variants, including Sunrise Orange, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black. It supports various connectivity options, including 5G compatibility, and can be purchased online and at HONOR Experience and Partner Stores. As part of a pre-order promotion, customers will receive a complimentary HONOR Gift Box and HONOR Choice X5 Earbuds.