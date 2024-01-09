en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Smartphones

HONOR Magic6 Lite: Mid-Range Smartphone with High-End Appeal

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
HONOR Magic6 Lite: Mid-Range Smartphone with High-End Appeal

Introducing the HONOR Magic6 Lite, a new player in the mid-range smartphone market that marries high-end features with an affordable price point. Priced at 399 euros, this device is set to disrupt the market by offering consumers a taste of luxury without the hefty price tag.

A Vibrant Visual Experience

One of the standout features of the HONOR Magic6 Lite is its 6.78-inch OLED screen. With a 1.5K resolution, the device is capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors, promising a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, the device incorporates technologies designed to reduce eye fatigue, making it ideal for those who spend long hours on their phones.

Built to Last

The Magic6 Lite isn’t just about looks; it’s also designed with durability in mind. Featuring a cushioned anti-fall screen and multi-level reinforcement, the device is engineered to reduce damage from accidental drops. This attention to durability demonstrates HONOR’s commitment to creating a device that can withstand the rigors of everyday use.

Photography Powerhouse

The HONOR Magic6 Lite excels in the photography department with a triple camera setup. Led by a 108 MP main sensor, and complemented by a 5 MP wide-angle and a 2 MP macro camera, the device is well-equipped to capture stunning photos in a variety of settings. Whether you’re snapping a scenic landscape or a close-up of a flower, the Magic6 Lite has you covered.

Impressive Battery Life

Powering the Magic6 Lite is a large 5300 mAh battery, which promises up to two days of use, 17 hours of video playback, or 11 hours of online gaming. This impressive battery life is sure to appeal to heavy smartphone users who rely on their devices for work, entertainment, and everything in between. Furthermore, the battery is designed to retain over 80% of its capacity after a thousand charge cycles, which equates to roughly three years of use.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the HONOR Magic6 Lite runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, with 8GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded to 16GB. The smartphone also offers a generous 256GB of storage space. With these specifications, the Magic6 Lite is capable of handling a range of tasks, from routine browsing to more demanding applications.

As an introductory offer, HONOR is offering a 50 euro discount, free HONOR Earbuds X5, and an HONOR Super Charge charger for purchases made from January 3 to January 31 at the HONOR online store.

0
Smartphones
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Smartphones

See more
2 hours ago
Amazon Introduces Matter Casting: Revolutionizing Smart Device Interoperability
Amazon has made a significant stride in the digital world by introducing Matter Casting support for their Fire TV and Echo Show 15 devices, unveiled at the CES 2024. The tech giant’s new feature is designed to amalgamate the world of smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) devices by enhancing interoperability, a move that
Amazon Introduces Matter Casting: Revolutionizing Smart Device Interoperability
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
18 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
18 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
CES 2024: A Grand Showcase of Tech Innovations and Future Directions
3 hours ago
CES 2024: A Grand Showcase of Tech Innovations and Future Directions
iPhone Survives 16,000-Foot Fall from Airplane, Found Intact in Oregon
7 hours ago
iPhone Survives 16,000-Foot Fall from Airplane, Found Intact in Oregon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
18 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
13 seconds
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
45 seconds
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
2 mins
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
2 mins
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
2 mins
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
3 mins
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
3 mins
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
4 mins
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
5 mins
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
44 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app