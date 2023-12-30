Android Updates of the Week: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 and More

The last week in the Android world unfolded with several noteworthy events, with the camera details leak of the Galaxy S24 Ultra stealing the limelight. The leak hints at a premium camera setup for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with diverse optical zoom options.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Gain Battery Health Monitor

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are now equipped with Android 14’s battery health monitor. This addition empowers users with detailed battery stats, including state of health and charging patterns, enhancing the user experience.

OnePlus 12R Global Launch Looms

OnePlus is gearing up for the global launch of the OnePlus 12R. This smartphone is expected to plug the mid-range market gap, as the mainline OnePlus handsets continue to climb the ladder in specifications and price.

Speculations Swirl Around Nothing Phone 2a

There are rumors about the forthcoming Nothing Phone 2a, which is anticipated to be a more budget-friendly variant of the Nothing Phone 2, boasting a dual camera setup.

Snapdragon Vs. Dimensity: The Battle of Chipsets

The rivalry between Snapdragon and Dimensity chipsets remains heated. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has demonstrated superiority in GPU tests over MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300. However, both competitors are neck-and-neck when it comes to CPU performance.

‘Clean’ Android Devices: A Minority in the Android Ecosystem

As per documents from the Epic vs. Google Antitrust case, ‘clean’ Android devices, running a vanilla version of Android without additional apps or services, constitute less than 5% of the Android ecosystem.

Android Circuit provides these updates weekly, capturing significant movements and trends in the Android realm.