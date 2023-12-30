en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Smartphones

Android Updates of the Week: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 and More

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:21 pm EST
Android Updates of the Week: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 and More

The last week in the Android world unfolded with several noteworthy events, with the camera details leak of the Galaxy S24 Ultra stealing the limelight. The leak hints at a premium camera setup for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with diverse optical zoom options.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Gain Battery Health Monitor

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are now equipped with Android 14’s battery health monitor. This addition empowers users with detailed battery stats, including state of health and charging patterns, enhancing the user experience.

OnePlus 12R Global Launch Looms

OnePlus is gearing up for the global launch of the OnePlus 12R. This smartphone is expected to plug the mid-range market gap, as the mainline OnePlus handsets continue to climb the ladder in specifications and price.

Speculations Swirl Around Nothing Phone 2a

There are rumors about the forthcoming Nothing Phone 2a, which is anticipated to be a more budget-friendly variant of the Nothing Phone 2, boasting a dual camera setup.

Snapdragon Vs. Dimensity: The Battle of Chipsets

The rivalry between Snapdragon and Dimensity chipsets remains heated. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has demonstrated superiority in GPU tests over MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300. However, both competitors are neck-and-neck when it comes to CPU performance.

‘Clean’ Android Devices: A Minority in the Android Ecosystem

As per documents from the Epic vs. Google Antitrust case, ‘clean’ Android devices, running a vanilla version of Android without additional apps or services, constitute less than 5% of the Android ecosystem.

Android Circuit provides these updates weekly, capturing significant movements and trends in the Android realm.

0
Smartphones
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Redefining Mobile Tech: The Best Smartphones of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Top 8 Android Smartwatches: A Comprehensive Guide

By Nimrah Khatoon

Oppo Unveils Find X7 Ultra: A Smartphone Revolution in the Making

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Not Include Anticipated Satellite Connectivity

By BNN Correspondents

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 20 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
Napoli's Victor Osimhen Sparks Transfer Rumors with Cryptic Chelsea Hint
4 mins
Napoli's Victor Osimhen Sparks Transfer Rumors with Cryptic Chelsea Hint
Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns
7 mins
Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns
Trump's Disqualification: A Test for American Democracy
8 mins
Trump's Disqualification: A Test for American Democracy
Russia Strongly Condemns Israel's Military Operations in Gaza
9 mins
Russia Strongly Condemns Israel's Military Operations in Gaza
Uganda's New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns
9 mins
Uganda's New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns
COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph's Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier's Shock Resignation
9 mins
COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph's Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier's Shock Resignation
Emmanuel Dombo Calls for Effective Leadership in Opposition: Joel Ssenyonyi Steps in as New Leader
10 mins
Emmanuel Dombo Calls for Effective Leadership in Opposition: Joel Ssenyonyi Steps in as New Leader
'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows
10 mins
'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows
'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine
11 mins
'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app